Margaret Josephs Reacts After David Arquette Calls Her By the Wrong Name in Confusing WWHL Segment

Margaret Josephs had a funny response after actor David Arquette mistakenly referred to her as “Claudia” during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

After Arquette was asked to name his MVP for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” he replied ”Claudia” while describing Josephs.

On July 22, 2024, Josephs posted to her Instagram story with a clip of Arquette’s faux pas. The RHONJ star made a shocked face as she listened to Arquette talk about the season’s most valuable player. Josephs then confirmed that she is “so Claudia.” She also shared a message to the “Scream” star.

“I’m so Claudia 😂,” she wrote. “@davidarquette you could call me whatever you want… just call me MVP 😂🏆 #rhonj.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral.

Fans Think David Arquette Doesn’t Watch RHONJ At All

Arquette made the moniker mistake while playing a game called “How Do You Jersee It?” on the July 21 episode of WWHL. After noting that Arquette has been watching RHONJ this season, host Andy Cohen asked the 52-year-old actor, “Who’s your MVP so far this season?”

Arquette thought for a minute and replied, “Listen, it’s a controversial, but Claudia. She’s going through a lot with her husband.”

After a confused Cohen questioned the name “Claudia,” Arquette asked, “Is that right? I don’t know names. In general, I just don’t know names. She’s a troublemaker she stirs up the pot but her husband’s sick.”

At first, Cohen thought Arquette was referring to Jennifer Aydin, until fellow WWHL guest Danielle Cabral told him, “Margaret!”

“Oh, Margaret!” Cohen replied when he realized Arquette was talking about Josephs’ husband Joe Benigno’s prostate health scare storyline.

“Sorry Claudia/ Margaret,” Arquette said. “I’m just saying I feel bad for her, you know. I want to give her a hug and Joe a hug. I want them all to be okay.”

Fans reacted in the comment section of a YouTube clip of the exchange, with some speculating Arquette doesn’t really watch “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“David does not watch the show lmao,” one commenter wrote.

“Never watched a full episode,” another agreed.

“Why do I love the fact that David has no idea what he’s talking about and just playing along,” another cracked.

Other fans addressed Josephs directly. When one fan told the RHONJ star, “You’ve been called worse!” Josephs replied, “My alter ego from now on is Claudia and I love it!!❤️.”

It should be noted that Arquette is known for making mistakes with celebrity names, so Marge is in good company. According to Vulture, he once referred to John Travolta as “that ‘Grease’ guy” and he once called Tom Cruise “Sean” to his face.

David Arquette Changed His Mind on His RHONJ MVP

While Josephs was totally cool with the name mix-up as long as she was the RHONJ MVP, Arquette later had a change of tune. Following his WWHL appearance, he posted an Instagram photo of him and Cabral backstage at the Bravo Clubhouse as thanked Cohen for having him as a guest on the talk show.

“thanks @bravoandy (despite my dyslexia and all around awkwardness) for having me on with@daniellecabralofficial,” the actor wrote. “Sorry Claudia (Felicia? I mean Margaret, actually I meant Dolores was the VIP of the season).”

Arquette’s revised MVP pick comes as the final episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are set to air on Bravo. The future of the reality show is uncertain, as even Cohen has hinted at cast changes if the show returns for season 15.

