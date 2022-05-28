Margaret Josephs Ripped After Saying She Plans on Confronting Teresa Giudice About Reunion Comments

On the May 2, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Josephs talked about season 12 of RHONJ — and the three-part reunion.

Josephs talked a bit about her fallout with OG Housewife Teresa Giudice and admitted that she as “disgusted” at some of the things that Giudice said.

“I was, and then all her verbal assault was not pretty either….And then when she’d come back up, she was like, ‘I’m going to beat the crap out of you’. And I was like, ‘come on, you’re 50 years old, grow up,'” Josephs said.

But could there have been even more that went down at the reunion that fans could find out about during season 13? Regardless, it sounds like the drama between Giudice and Josephs is far from over.

Josephs Was Shocked by the Things That Giudice Said to Her at the Reunion

Josephs went on to say that Giudice “said some horrible, horrible, horrible things” to her at the reunion taping.

“I went in, you know, thinking that there could be some resolve, but now it’s very up in the air. …It’s a rough one because I’m not that person. I’m very careful to say things that you know, that I can come back from. I think she said some things [are] very hard to come back from. There’s some things she said to me that are very, very hurtful. …She said some things to me, they’re really hurtful. They’re shocking,” she shared.

However, it’s unknown if the comments that Josephs is referring to are things that fans already witnessed or if they failed to make it past the editing floor and on to the show.

Someone Asked Josephs About What it Was That Giudice Said That She Would ‘Never Be Able to Come Back From’

At least one fan was curious about what may have been left out of the reunion footage. That person asked Josephs about it and the reality star revealed her plans to confront the “shocking” things that Giudice said to her.

“So @MargaretJosephs. In your tons of pre reunion interviews, you said Teresa says something that she will never be able to come back from. I didn’t hear it. What was it???” one RHONJ fan asked on Twitter.

“It is something that has to be addressed and will be this season. Certain things you just don’t say and can’t be pushed under the rug,” Josephs responded.

Someone took a screenshot of this exchange and shared it on Reddit where RHONJ fans discussed what’s to come.

“Soooo we already know Marge’s storyline,” one person wrote, adding an eye-roll emoji.

“Does she think she’s ‘teasing’ next season? Because if it’s just going to be a rinse and repeat if this season I might have to stop watching New Jersey. Get rid of them all and start over! This is just ridiculous! It’s the misogynistic leading the misogynistic and it’s unwatchable at this point,” someone else added.

“So it’s going to be a repeat of this season. Marge pressing Teresa to the point Teresa snaps knowing that Teresa is dumb as rocks and doesn’t like her, uses her short fuse against her to play the feeble victim. Melissa uses how she just wants family. Dolores will give us nothing but the occasional snarky comment when she’s not around Teresa,” a third comment read.

“Oh bloody hell, Gasbag Joseph’s again? This drawn out faux drama. With Jackie demoted and Mirage Barber, Margaret needs to pick her battles,” a fourth person said.

