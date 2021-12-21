Margaret Josephs: Teresa Giudice ‘Goes Totally Crazy on Me’ on ‘RHONJ’

Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice are set to have quite the season on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The two women are expected to get in at least one pretty epic fight in which things escalate fairly quickly.

Margaret shared the tidbits during some Cameo appearances, revealing that she and Teresa go through something in which things are thrown, and she ends up sitting through a dinner in “wet Spanx.”

“Of course, I’m in the middle of the controversy,” Margaret says in one video, shared on Instagram. “Of course, Teresa goes totally crazy on me. And I am sitting in wet Spanx at one point. But, I take it calmly and get through my meal,” she continued. Based on what Margaret had to say, it sounds like Teresa may spill something on her or throw something at her.

“A lot of things get thrown at me figuratively — and literally,” she said in another Cameo, adding that she gets “drenched with some wet stuff.”

Margaret Says the Upcoming ‘RHONJ’ Season Is ‘Unbelievable & Amazing

Not unlike the other “RHONJ” cast members, Margaret teased a pretty epic season. There will undoubtedly be plenty of drama, and Margaret provided a couple of tidbits, saying that she gets into it with both Teresa and Jennifer Aydin. However, she and Jennifer apparently worked things out.

“This season, which everybody always says, is unbelievable and amazing,” Margaret said in one Cameo video. “Of course, I have some things with Jennifer, but we work through it, you know, we always work through something,” she added.

Fans are very much looking forward to watching this drama play out, and many are already taking sides.

“I bet Merge is happy. She finally has a storyline, unlike her constant meddling in other people’s business just to keep her spot on the show,” one person commented on a “Housewives” fan page on Instagram.

“Go away Teresa. I no longer watch ‘RHONJ’ because of her,” added another.

“Thank you, Teresa. I’ve been throwing stuff at my TV screen for a couple seasons and wishing it was able to go through and knock some sense in her. She’s mean and meddlesome,” a third comment read.

“[Teresa] needs to be fired, she basically had Danielle assault marge and now this. Get rid of Teresa show sucks with her. Same old crap every season,” a fourth person wrote.

There Have Been Reports That Margaret & Teresa Are Not on Speaking Terms

Back in August 2021, Reality Tea reported that Teresa unfollowed Margaret on Instagram. The very next month, All About TRH reported that Teresa and Margaret’s friendship was over. Given what Margaret has said about her feud with Teresa on the new season, it sounds like this friendship may have not recovered.

And, Margaret previously said that she and Teresa weren’t talking. During an interview with Marc Macnamara and John Hill on the “Discretion Advised” podcast, Margaret said that things between her and Teresa weren’t good.

“No. I’m not on speaking terms with her,” Margaret said, matter of factly.

Fans will have to tune in to the new season of “RHONJ,” which is set to premiere in February 2022, to see how things play out.

