Margaret Josephs Gives Update on Danielle Staub Friendship

She may have thrown her husband in the pool, but that’s not the craziest thing that’s happened in Jersey.

During a February 28 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs gave an interesting update on her current relationship with a former cast member, Danielle Staub. The two started off as friends during season 8, (Josephs was even a bridesmaid in Staub’s wedding to Marty Caffrey!), but things quickly fell apart between them as the years went on. Things came to a head when Staub pulled Josephs’ hair during an event in season 10.

“Speaking of people that bring and have brought drama to New Jersey, you and, dare I say, the great Danielle Staub?” guest host Michael Rapaport said to Josephs during the appearance. “She was fantastic… you hated each other, do still, do you dislike her?”

“Danielle, it’s very weird. I got a text message the other day from a random phone number,” Josephs explained. “It said, ‘Margaret, it’s Danielle. I have a new phone number, I just wanted to reach out to you, I don’t like that you’re being villanized this season, I’m sorry for pulling your hair.”





Play



Clip Margaret Josephs Feud with Teresa Reality star Margaret Josephs dishes about her feud with Teresa Giudice, doing cosmetic surgery with her husband, and the part 1 reunion special of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. _________________________________________________ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at WendyShow.com Facebook.com/WendyShow Instagram.com/WendyShow Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2022-02-28T23:31:01Z

Josephs continued, “Now, I don’t know if someone was playing a joke on me… but it was from a Jersey phone number, and she was just like, you know, ‘I’d love to see you, I feel horrible.’ I was so taken aback, I was like, ‘Oh, I know we had a genuine friendship, I’m so sorry,’ and that was it. We never texted again. It was very interesting because it was very timely and it was the way she speaks.”

Heavy has reached out to Staub for comment.

Staub was a cast member on “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” during seasons 1-2, and then returned during seasons 8-10 as a “friend of.”

Josephs Revealed That She Felt ‘Sorry’ for Staub

While speaking to Nicki Swift in September 2021, Josephs admitted that she felt “sorry” for Staub, even going as far as to say that she lives in a “world that’s not reality.”

“I mean, there’s no relationship whatsoever, obviously,” Josephs told the outlet at the time. “I feel sorry for her. She lives in a world that’s not reality, unfortunately. She makes up her own reality in her head, has her own perspective on things. She was convinced she was staying in the house, and she was buying it from Marty [Caffrey], and she had to move. We have no idea where she lives. She lives in some dream world. I feel sorry for her. That’s it.”

During the interview, Josephs also revealed that no one really wanted to film with Staub after the infamous hair-pull moment that happened during season 10.

“No one wants to work with someone who is so unstable,” Josephs explained. “I mean, that was 1,000% true. No one. I think Bravo doesn’t tolerate. There’s a zero violence policy. That’s just not the show it is. That was truly a violent moment. It crossed the line. Some people were like, ‘Oh, but you pushed her husband in a pool, that was violent.’ Pushing someone in a pool is something that happens at kids’ birthday parties, right? It’s hijinks. It’s fun. Attacking someone from behind, dragging them, it’s a different thing.

Staub Claimed That Josephs Had a ‘Lot of Problems’

Even though Staub might have texted Josephs fairly recently, she didn’t have a lot of praise to give her during a July 2021 interview with DailyMailTV.

“To put it bluntly, it’s really fake,” Staub said about the RHONJ cast at the time. “Margaret [Josephs] is probably the hugest problem with the entire cast. She’s an instigator and has a lot of problems, legal problems. I think she should be tending to them.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Quincy Stuns in Instagram Photos