Margaret Josephs Thinks Former Co-Star Should Not Return to RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Danielle Staub joined the show’s cast during its first season, which premiered in 2009. The reality television star also appeared in the show’s second, eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. During her final season on RHONJ, Staub was at odds with her castmate Margaret Josephs. The co-stars’ feud escalated in season 10, episode 8 when the 60-year-old pulled Josephs’s ponytail after she poured water on her.

During a January 2023 interview on former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” Josephs shared her thoughts about Staub. She asserted that she does not “wish [Staub] any ill.” She clarified that she does not believe her co-star should return to RHONJ.

“I think it is best for her not to be on it. I just think reality is hard in general and I think, when it becomes your whole life and you obsess over it, it’s not a good thing. I think – listen, I think that she’s been iconic on the show, I think she had a good run but I think it just ruled her and I think it just overtook her. And I don’t think it’s a good space for her. I don’t think it’s good for her emotionally,” asserted Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Danielle Staub’s Decision to Pull Her Hair

While recording the “Reality with The King” episode, Josephs revealed she regretted pouring water on Staub while filming season 10, episode 8. She asserted that she is “not someone who’s going to lay their hands on anybody.” She then shared she does not agree with how Staub decided to retaliate.

“I think pulling the hair went too far. She really could have snapped my neck, it wasn’t a little tug, she dragged and pulled my hair, so I think it got the best of her, I think that went over the line. Water – you get wet, no one goes to the hospital for having water poured on them. And I think that’s where it just went too far,” stated the reality television personality.

Margaret Josephs Teased Information About the Upcoming Thirteenth Season of RHONJ

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ will premiere on February 7, 2023. In a January 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Josephs teased information about the new episodes.

“It’s comical and painful all at the same time, I think people are really going to enjoy it. It’s not – I mean, listen, it’s heavy but it’s also very light. And I think that’s what people are going to enjoy. I think it’s lighter than other seasons and heavier than other seasons. It’s highs and lows, it’s high highs and low lows,” stated the fashion designer.

The 55-year-old also noted she believes fans will find the show’s new cast members, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler, exciting. Josephs shared that she has been friends with Fessler for several years. She also stated that she enjoyed filming with Fuda, who was brought on the show as one of Melissa Gorga’s friends. She then hinted that she had issues with Cabral during the production of season 13.

“Danielle, I thought we started off great – we’ll see what happens. Listen, I found her entertaining. You know, we’ll see how that goes,” said Josephs.