Margaret Josephs Shares Heartbreaking Family News

Margaret Josephs shared sad news with fans. On June 25, 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed on Instagram that her beloved Yorkie, Bella, had passed away.

Fans got to know Bella over the past few seasons of RHONJ. Josephs has been a cast member on the Bravo reality show since season 8 in 2017.

Margaret Josephs Shared a Sweet Tribute to Bella

As she mourned her loss, Josephs shared photos of Bella on her social media page. In the first pic, the Bravo star posed cheek to cheek with the pup, who was dressed in a tiny pink sweater. Other photos showed Bella posing solo, and in another, she cozied up to Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno. The dog also snuggled with Josephs’ mom, Marge Sr., and was part of the family’s Christmas pajamas photo. The tribute ended with a video of Bella drinking water from a teacup.

Josephs captioned the slideshow with a touching homage to Bella.

“Our living angel baby Bella has gone over the rainbow bridge,” the Bravo star wrote. “Our world and hearts are broken. She was the perfect, happiest little bff in the world. Always ready to kiss, cuddle, play and brighten up your darkest day. She loved everyone (except for landscapers) and everyone loved her. A piece of me died along with her. She was a rescue but in reality she saved us 💔🥹🐾🌈.”

Several “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars commented on the heartbreaking post.

“I’m so sorry Marge! I know how much you loved that baby💔,” wrote co-star Melissa Gorga.

“Oh I’m so sorry. She was the cutest dog I’ve ever seen and lucky to have you guys LOVE her,” wrote Danielle Cabral.

“Love you so much Marge thinking of you all 🤍🤍🤍,” added Rachel Fuda.

Josephs’ mom, Marge Sr. wrote, “I am so heartbroken, she was the center of our life every day. Bella gave us so much.”

And Frank Catania’s fiancée, Brittany Mattesich, also sent her condolences. “I am so so sorry .. 🐾🌈💕,” she wrote to Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Rescued Bella in 2018

Josephs was smitten with her dog from the beginning. She previously called Bella “My favorite family member” in a July 2023 Instagram post.

She welcomed the pup into her family in 2018. At the time, she told The Daily Dish, “I’m so excited I found my little dream dog. Bella’s 5 years old and she’s trained and she’s a little angel.”

Josephs shared that she adopted the dog from a Pet Valu location. She had hoped to find a small, hypoallergenic dog and she spotted Bella.

“And then I saw little Bella and look at this little angel!” she said. “I was so crazy, crazy, crazy about her, and she fits with my family. I had to fill out the adoption paperwork and it was like, ‘I’ve raised kids, so I am totally reliable.’ I raised my own two kids, I raised someone else’s kids, so I was like, ‘Okay, don’t worry, I can take care of little Bella.’”

Josephs gushed about her pup days after adopting her. In a video posted by Bravo, she revealed that Bella occupied her “entire life” from the jump.

“She’s very protective but she is a little, little doll and I just we are so in love with her,” Josephs said in 2018. “I’m obsessed so she comes everywhere with me. Last night she went to Bloomingdale’s, she came out to dinner, so she’s going to have a very active social life.”

Josephs also joked that her dog would wear pigtails just like she does.

