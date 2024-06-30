RHONJ Star Says Dolores Catania’s Upcoming Season 14 Moment Was ‘Very Upsetting’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is opening up about an intense interaction she had with her castmate and friend, Dolores Catania.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2024, Josephs noted that Catania had a heated moment during the production of RHONJ season 14. In a trailer for the show’s 14th season, Catania seemingly called Josephs a liar and insulted her.

“I was a little shocked at that. It’s very upsetting,” said Josephs.

The fashion designer clarified that she and Catania “made up very quickly.” In addition, she stated that her issues with Catania have “nothing to do with” RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider. RHONJ season 14 viewers will remember that Josephs messaged a text from Goldschneider to Catania.

“[Catania is] a [expletive] slob. And I hate her,” read Goldschneider’s text.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Teresa Giudice’s Friendship With Jackie Goldschneider

During the June 2024 Entertainment Tonight interview, Josephs shared her thoughts about Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice‘s friendship. Josephs stated that she believes Giudice and Goldschneider “deserve each other.”

“I am a good friend. Regardless of what anybody says. I’m brutally honest. And that’s what you get with me as a friend. What you get with both of them is a friend based on being calculated for convenience. And what you could get out of each other. And it’s not a true friendship,” said Josephs.

Teresa Giudice Opened up About Her Reasons to Befriend Jackie Goldschneider

During an interview on the June 11 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” hosted by Andy Cohen, Goldschneider shared her reasonings for reconciling with Giudice. According to the mother of four, Giudice “was very warm to [her].”

“She wanted to be a friend. It was during a time when my friends where being very mean. And toxic to me,” said Goldschneider.

She also stated that she wanted to move forward with Giudice. In addition, she said she did not believe Giudice wanted to be friends with her because she wanted to “get back at” Josephs and her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

“It was me who initiated the friendship,” said the former lawyer.

Cohen replied that he believed Goldschneider would be “surprised with some things that are said coming up” on RHONJ season 14.

In RHONJ season 14, episode 8, which aired on June 23, Giudice discussed befriending Goldschneider after a years-long feud. Giudice explained that she wanted to become close to the former lawyer as she knew information about Josephs. As fans are aware, Giudice and Josephs have had a contentious relationship for several years.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

While speaking to BravoTV.com in May 2024, Goldschneider stated that fans did not see a moment from RHONJ season 14, wherein she and Giudice took steps towards befriending each other.

“What viewers didn’t get to see is at Jen[nifer] Fessler‘s birthday party, Teresa and I actually did talk for a few minutes. And it started out as just small talk. But I think we both left the conversation sort of feeling like, ‘That was pleasant. You know, that was nice,'” said the mother of three.

“The Weight of Beautiful” author also stated that she and Giudice had a pleasant exchange during “Jennifer Aydin‘s dog party” in RHONJ season 14, episode 4. In addition, she suggested she was aware Giudice wanted to befriend her because of their mutual dislike of Josephs.

“I think we started to see that there was a path forward for us. And I think we both really liked that. So I’m excited for people to see how that evolves. Because it’s a friendship that, while it may have started off strategic for certain people, what it turned into was a really nice, beautiful friendship that has continued off-camera,” said Goldschneider.