Margaret Josephs Shares What Got Cut Out of RHONJ Season 14

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs says fans did not see everything that was filmed for the show’s 14th season.

During an appearance on the August 29 episode of the “Taste of Taylor” podcast, Josephs stated that moments involving her husband, Joe Benigno, were not shown on season 14. She said some RHONJ fans were unaware that Benigno has “first-stage prostate cancer,” as his official diagnosis did not make it to the final cut of season 14.

“They didn’t even wrap up what happened with Joe … He is okay. But he does have first-stage prostate cancer. No one knows. Everybody sees me on the street. They’re like, ‘What happened with Joe?’ No one wrapped that up. They didn’t even talk about it at the alternate reunion, which they did ask me about it. But it got cut out. So the truth is, he does have first-stage prostate cancer. But he’s okay,” said Josephs on the podcast episode.

She also said that Benigno is not receiving treatment for his cancer, as it is slow-growing. According to Josephs, her husband is “under active surveillance.”

“He gets tested every four months to see if it changes. As of now, it has not changed at all. It’s very stagnant, not changing,” said Josephs.

Josephs also addressed individuals who believe her husband should be receiving cancer treatment.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Just get it out.’ The treatment’s much worse. If you get it out, you do have other issues,” said Josephs during her podcast appearance.

Margaret Josephs Mentioned Her Husband’s Health in a Different Interview

Josephs spoke about her husband’s health in an August 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. She confirmed that Benigno has prostate cancer. She assured fans that it is “very, very slow growing.”

“They treat it now with active surveillance. Because his is very early stages. So he gets checked every few months. They don’t do any treatment unless it changes. And gets to a certain size. And his has not changed at all,” said Josephs on the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About the Future of RHONJ

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Josephs addressed rumors that RHONJ would be rebooted. Josephs, who joined RHONJ in 2017, said she would not be overly upset if she was not asked to return to the series.

“Whatever it is, it’s been a great run. I’ve been very blessed. If I go out, I go out on top,” said Josephs.

She also referenced that Teresa Giudice and her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, refused to interact while filming the series. She said she believed Gorga would be asked back to RHONJ if Bravo had to choose between her and Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Feelings About the Future of RHONJ

Gorga discussed the future of RHONJ in a separate August 2024 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. She also said she would understand if her contract was not renewed for the show’s upcoming season.

“I’ve had a 14 year run. You can’t do it forever. You can’t go and be on a TV show for 50 years,” said Gorga.

She also suggested she would not want to come back to RHONJ if Giudice remained on the cast.

While speaking to Judge and Mellencamp, Gorga also said moments from her argument with Giudice during RHONJ season 14, episode 15, did not make it to air. She explained that RHONJ viewers did not have the full context as to why she began posing following her heated interaction with Giudice.

“I posed it out. You know why because they cut out even a little bit more of what was getting said to my face. But it was pretty — No, what they cut out was the other thing I had said, which was ‘Are you just mad that I’m still here? Are you just mad that I’m in the room?’” said Gorga.