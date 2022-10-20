RHONJ Star Reflects on Death of Ex-Husband

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is opening up about the recent death of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs.

In a September 2022 Instagram post, Josephs announced his passing, sharing that her ex-husband died “unexpectedly.” Although the two were divorced, they remained quite close over the years, and Josephs even made a few cameos on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The former couple shared a 26-year-old son.

“I sat shiva at my home,” Josephs revealed to People while being interviewed at BravoCon 2022. “It’s been hard. It has been hard because there’s a lot of my personal life I don’t reveal. And it’s very hard to lose the father of your children, regardless if you’re married or not.”

Josephs continued, “So it’s been an emotional time for our family, and we all went away together. I took off the entire month of September, and that was very special that we could be together, and I have beautiful memories and he was one of my closest friends and that’s what I hold onto.”

Josephs was 74 at the time of his passing.

Margaret Josephs Spoke to Her Ex-Husband on the Phone Right Before His Death

In Josephs’ September 2022 Instagram post announcing her ex-husband’s death, she also revealed that she had spoken to Josephs on the phone the night before he passed away.

“The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other,” Josephs wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “We spoke everyday, he was my family. Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally , he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family.”

The post continued, explaining why she chose the photo that she did. “I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young,” Josephs wrote.

Margaret Josephs Had a Rocky Relationship With Her Step-Kids in the Past

As she’s spoken about on previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and in her 2021 memoir, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget, Josephs has not always had an easy relationship with her three step-kids from her ex-husband’s previous relationship. A rift in the family occurred after Josephs cheated on her ex-husband, Jan Josephs, with her current husband, Joe Benigno. Josephs reflected on the relationship in her memoir, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time that she hopes her step-kids will read what she has to say.

“I’m sure they will read the book,” Josephs told the outlet in April 2021. “My son, who I call Dean in the book … we text, [but] it’s not the same. I [wrote] how I didn’t go to his wedding — I could cry about it now, it’s very, very upsetting — he’s very close with my son, who I call Cooper and there — you know, my redeeming thing is, they’re close, my kids.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter.

