RHONJ Star Announces Unexpected Passing of Ex-Husband

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is grieving the recent death of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs. He was 74.

In a Sept. 5 Instagram post, Josephs announced that her ex-husband had passed away unexpectedly the week prior. She wrote a heartfelt message in the caption, accompanied by an old photo of Jan from when he was younger.

“Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him,” Josephs wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other.”

Josephs continued, writing, “We spoke everyday, he was my family. Jan was an amazing father, grandfather, friend, partner to his girlfriend, he loved everyone unconditionally, he loved Motown, working out and Italian food, but most of all he loved his family. I chose this photo not only because it was one of his favorites but because he had a youthful spirit and will be forever young. Happy Birthday my angel.”

According to People, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star married Josephs in 1994, and split in 2013, after she had an affair with her now-husband, Joe Benigno. They shared a 26-year-old son, and Josephs also had three children from a previous marriage.

Josephs Tried to Make Her Marriage to Jan Work

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in January 2018, Josephs opened up about her marriage to Jan, explaining that they had tried to stay together after the affair, but that it just didn’t work out.

“You can have a great family and not a great marriage,” Josephs explained to the outlet at the time. “I think a lot of families stay together for the kids, but my kids, I just want to say, were grown adults when we got divorced. Like, grown adults, living separately. They were in their 30s, my stepchildren, and I was with them, like I said, from a young girl. And my biological son was 15 when it happened and he’s now 21. So, everybody really was up and out. But it didn’t make a difference how old everybody was, we were all so close and spent so much time together, I think it cut very deeply.”

Josephs Said That Her Ex Was One of Her ‘Best Friends’

Jan is one of my #BFF Sbest friends. This was one of our Saturday morning rituals – bagels and coffee by the window. Nice little bit of nostalgia. That and The Bickersons.. lol. #RHONJ — Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) January 4, 2018

During season 9 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Josephs made a cameo on the show and filmed a scene with his ex-wife. The two ate bagels at her home in New Jersey as they spoke about their children together. And, in a January 2018 tweet, Josephs shared more about the scene.

“Jan is one of my #BFF Sbest friends,” Josephs wrote at the time. “This was one of our Saturday morning rituals-bagels and coffee by the window. Nice little bit of nostalgia. That and The Bickersons…lol. #RHONJ.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter.

