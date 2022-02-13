Margaret Josephs Claps Back After Getting Blasted by Fans

Margaret Josephs has been receiving a lot of heat on social media recently following her decision to discuss issues in Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s marriage on-camera at a group event during season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In the RHONJ season 12 premiere, Josephs revealed at Teresa Giudice’s pool party that Bill Aydin had an affair for two years with his office manager. Josephs explained why she decided to bring up the cheating scandal in an interview with E! News, telling the outlet, “Obviously I’ve known for years and it was off the fly. I just think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that’s really what it was.” She added:

I wasn’t going to say it there but I just I think it came off the back of truthfully last season being chastised about the sexual harassment and everything else and it’s just the hypocrisy for me. I was like that’s it already, I couldn’t take it anymore.

That being said, the RHONJ star told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 9 that “two wrongs don’t make a right” and she thinks the two women can move on from this drama. In the meantime, however, Josephs has been hitting back at fans on social media who are criticizing the TV personality.

Many Fans Slammed Josephs for Her Decision to Speak About the Affair & She Clapped Back in Comments

RHONJ fans were quick to take to social media to speak on the news of Bill Aydin’s affair, with many showing their support for Jennifer Aydin. Other fans slammed Josephs’ decision to speak about it. On February 8, Josephs posted, “When people can’t see the Hypocrisy,” along with an “Are you insane” GIF and fans flooded the comments with their reactions.

One comment, which received over 350 likes, said, “I think Jennifer has always been so against affairs and mistresses because she has been hurt by it before. If she had been a homewrecker or mistress, [Josephs’] argument may have legs, but it’s not hypocritical of her at all to hate affairs when she has been on the other side of it.”

Several other people criticized the “Real Housewives” star and called her a hypocrite. One said, “What you did was so low. In an absolute instant you went from my favorite to a absolute vile nasty woman.” Josephs replied to the negativity, “I came on to this show being open and honest about my affair contrary to what people have said I have never assigned positive or negative connotation to my affair just that it happened.” She added:

I have been attacked, shamed incessantly and ridiculed for 5 years called a w****, s***, a home wrecker and even my mother was called as such. I have endured all of that without opening my mouth for 4 years while having this knowledge. … I never said Bill is anything I have been called I simply stated the fact. There in lies the Hypocrisy.

In another reply, the RHONJ star wrote, “[Aydin] can hate affairs no one is a cheer leader for them but to have the loudest voice in judgement against me when it is just as rooted in her own family. Why is Bill any different or better than me? Because they kept a secret?”

She Also Said There Are No Secrets on Reality TV

In another comment, Josephs said the hypocrisy was “giving Bill a pass… while attacking me.” She added that there are “no secrets” on reality TV. She also accused Jennifer Aydin of “diminishing my sexual harassment.”

However, she also said in her replies that she’s “thrilled” the couple was able to work through it. The RHONJ star added:

There is no need for a media circus on social media. Let the season play out. [Aydin’s] constant commenting is not helpful for the children and disingenuous considering this was dealt with 8 months ago. Spinning the infidelity on me is insane.

Despite the criticism from many fans, Josephs also received a lot of love in the comments, including many who simply shared crown and heart emojis. Others said, “Love Marge!” and “RHONJ would not be any good without Margaret.”

