Margaret Josephs’ Husband Weighs In on Jackie Goldschneider Cheating Rumors

During the March 3 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, seemed to weigh in on the cheating rumors about Jackie Goldschneider’s husband, Evan.

While the women were away in Lake George, their husbands had a boy’s poker night. During the get-together, the men began talking about the rumor that Teresa Giudice had spread about Goldschneider’s husband being unfaithful to her, and it was revealed that Giudice wasn’t the only one who had heard that rumor before.

“I heard no details but [the] rumor was that [Evan]’s got a girlfriend,” Benigno said, as noted by Page Six. “And … I sort of heard the same rumors. To be quite honest with you, at any given point during the day there are 10 girls in my house and none of them talk quietly.” In the following confessional, Joe Gorga said, “I’m no detective but maybe Margaret has heard this rumor before. I mean she lives in the same house!”

However, later in the night, the men came to the conclusion that they didn’t believe that Evan was cheating on Jackie. Cheers to that!

Margaret Josephs Clarified Her Husband’s Comments

I spread nothing in a public forum , I have a staff in my home that works for my business &is part of my everyday life. What was discussed was the allegation was horrible , not true , was made at the party and the sit down that was to take place. I owe no one an apology. 🤦‍♀️👧🏼 — Margaret Josephs (@MargaretJosephs) March 4, 2021

After the episode, Josephs took to Twitter to clarify her husband’s comments, explaining that her husband had heard her talking about the rumors after the party. “I spread nothing in a public forum, I have a staff in my home that works for my business & is part of my everyday life,” Josephs explained. “What was discussed was the allegation was horrible, not true, was made at the party, and the sit down that was to take place. I owe no one an apology.”

Josephs also wrote another Tweet, explaining herself even further. “I call it the way I see it, if I heard it I would have called Jackie off-camera and she would have known and we would have been prepared. The first time I heard it was at Evan’s, and Joe heard it nonstop in our house.”

Jackie Goldschneider Has Denied the Rumors

Despite what some of her cast members may think, Goldschneider maintains that there is no truth to any of the infidelity rumors. “There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said during a recent interview with People. “It was nonsense. However, we did end up having some issues because I’m a cast member on this show; he is not. So to have his life suddenly be the center and have his reputation [involved was an issue].”

Goldschneider continued, “And he is the best guy, really, so to have his reputation and everything he worked for on the line because of what one woman said in such a public forum about him made me feel so badly.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Jackie Goldschneider Responds to Dorinda Medley Diss