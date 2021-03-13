Margaret Josephs Opens Up About Her Martial Woes

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga isn’t the only one who is going to be facing marriage problems during this season of the show.

During a recent appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, star Margaret Josephs opened up about her marriage to husband Joe Benigno, and the struggles that they faced during filming.

“The most challenging thing for me this season was that I had some emotional issues with my husband in public that I normally don’t do,” Josephs admitted while on the podcast. “I think the whole season was about personal relationships, but I’m my authentic self and I think dealing with that in front of everybody was difficult.”

Josephs married Benigno in 2013, and he is her second husband. Josephs was previously married to a man named Jan Josephs, who has appeared before on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret Josephs and Her Husband Fight During the RHONJ Trailer

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 | BravoThe Jersey 'Wives return for an unforgettable season. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Stream Bravo Anytime: bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► Watch RHONJ on Bravo! #RHONJ FOLLOW RHONJ ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofNewJe… Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHONJVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHONJFacebook ABOUT RHONJ: After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list… 2021-01-14T14:00:01Z

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 trailer, Josephs is seen fighting with her husband as she confronts him about something happening on the show. “You’ve started a f****** s***storm,” Josephs can be seen saying to her husband. “You f****** dragged us into this, you f****** idiot!” During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josephs explained more about the behind-the-scenes of what led up to that moment.

“The men are worse than the women are as far as I’m concerned, with their gossip,” Josephs explained. “They have loose lips, they drink — and my husband is not always eloquent and says the right things when he’s drinking — and he says some things that he doesn’t mean. It doesn’t come across right, it’s misinterpreted, and I tell him all the time, do not speak out of turn when you’re drunk.”

Josephs continued, telling Entertainment Tonight about her husband, “He caused a very big problem and hurt some people along the way. I will hold anybody’s feet to the fire, even my own family members and my beloved Joe, and I held his feet to the fire and it was not pretty.”

Margaret Josephs Believes That Showing Her Family Is an Important Part of the Show

Even though it may be uncomfortable to show the ins and outs of your marriage on TV, Josephs said that she thinks family is an important aspect of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. During a September 2017 interview with NorthJersey.com, the star explained, “I’ve always watched the show and I think it’s really about family. And people relate to that all around the world. With my family, my husband is on the show, my ex-husband is on. And my mother, Marge, Sr. is on, too.”

Josephs continued, “It’s not just about women arguing, you see people having children problems, getting divorced, dealing with a death in the family and I think that’s why it attracts every demographic. The show hits on everything and there is something for everyone. It’s an adrenaline rush.”

