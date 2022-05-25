PHOTO: ‘Real Housewives’ Husband Reveals New Look Following Plastic Surgery

A husband of a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has revealed his new look following plastic surgery.

Joe Benigno, the husband of RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs unveiled his new face following plastic surgery.

Margaret Josephs’ Husband Joe Benigno Reveals Plastic Surgery on RHONJ Reunion ‘My Wife, After 4 Years, Convinced Me to Go Before a Surgeon & They Cut All the Fat Out’

During Part 3 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 reunion, Andy Cohen invited the husbands on stage where Benigno showed the Bravo audience his new look.

“Joe B., you look fantastic!” Cohen said.

“Thank you. My wife, after four years, convinced me to go before a surgeon and they cut all the fat out,” Benigno said referring to the bags underneath his eyes.

According to Bravo, Benigno “visited Dr. Mark Karolak, who has also performed surgery on Margaret and Dolores Catania.”

“He had a lot of luggage under those eyes,” Josephs said of her husband. “A lot… It was bad.”

Josephs, and many of the cast of RHONJ have been open about their own plastic surgery, including Jennifer Aydin’s nose job, Josephs’ breast lift and reduction, and Catania’s “full plastic surgery.”

“I’m not about being fake and plastic,” Josephs said on her podcast “Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget” in July 2020. “That’s not what it’s about. It’s not about being insecure or thinking you have to fit into a social norm or anything like that. If you want to do something to yourself to make you feel better, you shouldn’t feel guilty about it. But I am also not into going over the top and thinking you have to fix every little thing. I like things that make people unique as well.”

Margaret Josephs Says Filming “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 12 Reunion Was ‘Draining’ & Thinks ‘We Were Just All in Shock’

The three-part reunion show for season 12 has already aired but the remnants of its filming are still being felt by some of the cast members.

“It was really dreadful,” Josephs told Entertainment Tonight on April 26, 2022. “It was really draining — draining, dreadful. I mean, it was the longest reunion we’ve ever filmed. I’ve never seen Andy so frustrated, disenchanted. I mean, he was just as irritated as some of us. It was really the longest reunion I’ve ever had, and the most insane. … I think we were just all in shock. I mean, we were reprimanded [by Andy] a lot.”

A lot of that stress came from her feud with castmate Teresa Giudice and her fianxe Louie Ruelas.

“[Teresa] just can’t take responsibility that all this stuff came out,” Josephs said of the controvery that was brought up surrounding Ruelas this season. “This was out last year. Andy had asked her stuff about it last year, before we even knew Louie. You know, it’s unfortunate. This stuff is all public record. As soon as you’re dating someone, the media, bloggers, everybody else is going to look up anything public record.”

