It looks like Teresa Giudice’s feud with Margaret Josephs won’t be ending anytime soon.

During an April 20 episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show,” Giudice suggested that Josephs was feeling “bored” in her relationship with husband Joe Benigno, which is why she has criticized Giudice’s relationship so much this season.

“Margaret, it’s like, what is your freakin’ problem?” Giudice said during the aftershow. “Get a life, get a hobby, if you’re bored with your husband, then leave him and go find another guy. ‘Cause obviously she’s bored, she has a lot of time on her hands.”

Play

Video Video related to teresa giudice speculates about margaret josephs’ marriage 2022-04-25T12:21:14-04:00

So far on this season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Josephs and Giudice have not exactly been getting along. Josephs has been questioning the past of Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, which has angered Giudice. Their feud came to an explosive head during their cast trip to Nashville when Giudice flipped the dinner table at Josephs and began throwing drinks at her.

After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some allegations from Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends, including that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater.

Viewers can catch the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 finale on Tuesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Claimed That Giudice Didn’t Have ‘Any Remorse’ at the Reunion

During an April 21 appearance on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Josephs claimed that Giudice didn’t have remorse for her actions when they rehashed things during the season 12 reunion taping.

“I just did the reunion and she doesn’t have any remorse,” Josephs said during the podcast apperance. “You know, I could laugh about it, but she’s not one to really have a lot of remorse.”

Josephs added, “I tried [to have a friendship with Teresa] and I even tried after everything she’s done and she isn’t as receptive. I mean, it’s on her. That’s not on me. I’d be open to [having a friendship] if she really worked on herself, that’s what I’d be open to.”

Giudice Insisted That She Did ‘Nothing’ to Josephs

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, Giudice insisted that she had never done anything to Josephs, and that she felt “hurt” and “disgusted” by her ex-friend’s actions.

“I’m not sure [we can be friends],” Giudice told the outlet about Josephs at the time. “I’ve done nothing to Margaret, nothing at all. Didn’t go searching into her past because, of course, she puts it all out there. Not that I even want to, because I don’t want to. You know what I mean? So for someone to try to hurt you for no reason, it’s like, where does that leave you?”