Margaret Josephs Calls RHONJ Star ‘a Disappointment’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs discussed her falling out with her castmate, Jackie Goldschneider.

During a May 9 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Josephs stated she was disappointed by Goldschneider’s behavior. She suggested Goldschneider did not give her additional support “the year following” the 2022 death of her ex-husband, Jan Josephs.

“Jackie really disappointed me. She was very, very disappointing,” said Josephs.

The fashion designer also said she did not believe Goldschneider has been genuine.

“If it’s not happening on Instagram for her, it’s not happening in real life. And Instagram is not real life,” said the 57-year-old.

In addition, Josephs stated she “was hurt” that Goldschneider did not give her an advanced copy of her book “The Weight of Beautiful.” She noted that Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Fessler had read the memoir before it was publicly released. According to Josephs, she got Goldschneider in contact with an individual who helped get her a book deal.

Josephs also stated that Goldschneider did not have a pleasant response when she confronted her about the situation.

“When I brought it up to her, she was like, ‘We’re not that close. You’re entitled. How dare you think you should get the book,’” said Josephs.

She then stated she believes Goldschneider is “a disappointment.”

Margaret Josephs Mentioned Her Issues With Jackie Goldschneider in February 2024

Josephs made similar comments about Goldschneider in a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood alongside Gorga and Dolores Catania. She stated that she was upset about her falling out with Goldschneider.

“It’s disappointing. And it’s sad. I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay,” said Josephs.

In addition, Gorga stated that she no longer has a close relationship with Goldschneider. She said, however, that she did not drift apart from the former lawyer because of her and her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice‘s relatively new friendship.

“It has really nothing to do with that. I think we drifted apart a little bit. But it had nothing to do with anything other than Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things. And feelings,” said Gorga.

Dolores Catania Discussed Jackie Goldschneider & Teresa Giudice’s Friendship

Catania shared her thoughts about Giudice and Goldschneider’s friendship on a May 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She suggested she did not believe Giudice and the former lawyer have a sustainable friendship. She referenced that Goldschneider took issue with Giudice after she repeated rumors that her husband, Evan Goldschneider, was unfaithful in RHONJ season 11. The Goldschneiders have denied the claim.

“I’m happy to see anyone make up always. I’m always an advocate for that,” said Catania. “But a friendship that’s based on the dislike for another person doesn’t usually last. It has to be based on — have that strong foundation. So I just hope it’s all for the right intentions, that friendship.”

In an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Goldschneider discussed her friendship with Giudice. She stated that she mentioned their past feud in her book. She said Giudice did not mind what she wrote about their falling out in “The Weight of Beautiful.”

“We’ve been through it. We know that we’ve had. And we’ve both not been very nice to each other,” said Goldschneider.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Sundays on Bravo.