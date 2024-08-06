Margaret Josephs Shares Alleged Details of Jackie Goldschneider’s Secret Meeting With Luis Ruelas’ Ex

Margaret Josephs shared what she was told about Jackie Goldschneider’s secret meeting with Vanessa Reiser, the estranged former fiancée of Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas.

On “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 finale, Josephs dropped a bomb during a cast luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse when she announced that Goldschneider met up with Ruelas’ ex three years prior.

The news came as a shock to most of the cast, as Giudice had long accused Josephs of communicating with Reiser to spread negative stories about her husband. Giudice and Goldschneider had also formed a close bond during season 14. That made the revelation even more of a betrayal.

Speaking on the “Reality Checked With Kiki Monique” podcast on August 5, 2024, Josephs shared what she knew about Goldschneider’s alleged involvement with Reiser.

“She didn’t tell anybody, she kept the cards close to her chest,” Josephs said of Goldschneider. “She had, with not only the ex, Vanessa, but there were two Vanessas, she had both Vanessas at her home. Two of them at her house, which did not come out. She had both of them at her home.”

“She reached out to them.” Josephs continued. “I have the screenshot of it, which was not shown, and on February 25th of 2021, before Luis had ever even come on the show, understandably so, she wanted to get Teresa back for spreading that rumor.”

In 2021, Giudice repeated a rumor that Goldschneider’s husband, Evan, cheated on her with a woman at the gym.

Margaret Josephs Says She Feels ‘So Vindicated’

On the penultimate RHONJ season 14 episode, titled “Don’t Trial This At Home,” Giudice held a meeting with her lawyer, James Leonard, to allege that Josephs had been getting information about Ruelas from Reiser and spreading negative stories bout him.

Josephs told Kiki Monique that she spoke to Reiser about Goldschneider just the RHONJ cast filmed the finale at Rails, which turned out to be perfect timing. “I legitimately did not find out until a week before we filmed that season finale,” she said.

“I feel so vindicated,” Josephs added. “It’s absolutely insane. I mean it took the whole damn season for the truth to come out.”

Josephs confirmed that in 2021 she did receive a “lawyer subpoena” to be a witness in a domestic violence case against Ruelas. “This wasn’t like a court-ordered, I had to show up,” she said. “I had no idea what it even was. I think other people were called, I don’t really even know, but that was in 2021.”

“In the new case with the Bo Dietl situation, her attorney had, you know, reached out to numerous people because that was her case not just with Luis, but with Bo Dietl as well,” she added, in reference to Ruelas’ private investigation friend, whom he claimed he hired to investigate the entire RHONJ cast.

Margaret Josephs’ Bombshell Didn’t Unravel Teresa Giudice, But Fans Still Think Margaret’s the RHONJ MVP

If Giudice was upset about the revelation Goldschneider, she hid it well on camera. At the time of filming, she appeared to understand Goldschneider’s explanation that the incident took place when they were not friends.

In confessional, Goldschneider explained, “It was February of 2021. That season opened with me and Teresa and the whole world was weighing in on whether or not my husband was cheating on me. Teresa and Jennifer were calling people trying to get information on my husband, trying to get pictures of women. And here comes this woman saying, ‘Hey, I got something to put in your pocket.’ So if Teresa was to say to me, ‘Well your husband did this,’ I could say, ‘Well your husband did this.’ That’s the game we were playing.”

“I’m not surprised that Jackie talked to this person,” Giudice calmly said during the episode. “I get why she did it, because she thinks I was trying to hurt her with the Evan rumor.”

In an interview with BravoTV.com, Giudice claimed she “didn’t even flinch” over Josephs’ bombshell. “I already knew what they were gonna say,” she claimed. “Margaret let Jackie do it because, at the time, Jackie was Margaret’s puppet.”

“I’m totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her,” she added. “I hurt her by putting out what I said about Evan.”

Despite Giudice’s lackluster reaction, Josephs is touting her vindication. On August 5, Josephs posted to Instagram to share the same line she gave Giudice after telling her that it was Goldscheider who got information about Ruelas’ ex. “You subpoenaed the wrong [expletive],” she wrote. “Vindicated 😜#rhonj,” Josephs added.

Fans showed her support in the comment section.

“Classic!!! Pulled the rabbit 🐇 out of the hat. 🎩 Marge was at her top best this season. ….Love love love! Team Margaret! ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“@therealmargaretjosephs your back must hurt from carrying this season!” another added.