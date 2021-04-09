Margaret Josephs Weighs In on Jen Shah’s Arrest

The Marge has spoken.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs weighed in on fellow Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s arrest. “I was obsessed with Salt Lake City, and now I’m even more obsessed,” Josephs said. “I’m shocked about the whole situation and I think it’s crazy. It’s really crazy. I think her Tweet, what did she say, ‘Teresa [Giudice] walked so I could run?’ It’s more valid now.”

On Tuesday, March 30, Shah and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested after they were both federally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering through an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme. The scheme had allegedly been going on since 2012 and targeted those who were over 55 years of age, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York.

Other ‘Real Housewives’ Have Also Weighed in on Shah’s Arrest

Margaret Josephs isn’t the only Real Housewives star who has commented on Shah’s recent arrest. During an April 6 appearance on Realitea with Derek Z, former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge slammed Shah as an “idiot.” While appearing on the podcast, Judge said, “If you are doing illegal stuff, you’re an idiot, and if you’re doing illegal stuff and you go on a reality show, you’re a special type of idiot. Why go on reality TV if you’re doing criminal acts? You’re just asking for it.”

Andy Cohen also commented on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s scandal during an April 5 episode of his radio show, Radio Andy. “Oy vey,” Cohen said. “I’m waiting to see how it plays out. I have nothing to add to what we already know, other than I certainly hope and pray that none of it is true.”

Jen Shah Has Not Stayed Silent Since Her Arrest

Since her arrest, Jen Shah has not stayed silent. Over the past few weeks, Shah has reposted many different messages from her fans on her Instagram stories, with many of them reading “Free Jen.”

On April 2, Shah re-posted an image of her from a fan that read, “Free Jen.” On top of the photo, Shah wrote, “Thank you for being loyal, believing in me, and not believing the hype. This journey has showed me who my true friends are. All my love #ShahSquad.” The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has also posted videos of herself dining out at restaurants and singing in her car.

Shah has pleaded not guilty to the charges, as has her assistant, Stuart Smith. During Shah’s arraignment on April 2, the judge also stated that Shah will be released on a $1 million personal recognizance bond. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will have two weeks to pay a $250,000 cash or property bond and is only allowed to travel to the states of Utah, New York, and Washington, D.C. to visit with her attorney.

