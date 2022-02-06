Margaret Josephs Reveals Why She Shared Jen Aydin’s Affair on-Camera

“Obviously I’ve known for years and it was off the fly,” Josephs admitted to the outlet. “I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that’s really what it was.”

Josephs continued, “I wasn’t going to say it there but I just I think it came off the back of truthfully last season being chastised about the sexual harassment and everything else and it’s just the hypocrisy for me. I was like that’s it already, I couldn’t take it anymore.”

However, even though Josephs stirred the pot during the premiere, she admitted that she didn’t want her claims to hurt Aydin’s family. “I truthfully didn’t want anything negative to affect her marriage,” Josephs explained. “What I said to her was not a surprise to her, I’ll just say that.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Aydin Hadn’t Told Anyone About Her Husband’s Affair

Even though Josephs knew about Aydin’s affair, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed during an interview with Us Weekly that she hadn’t told anyone about her marital troubles, and that she was going to take it to “the grave.”

“I had no idea,” Aydin told Us Weekly about her husband’s affair. “I thought nobody would ever find out. … I never told anybody. Nobody knew — [not] my mother, my sister, my best friend, my cousin. Like, when I say I was taking it to the grave, I kept that secret inside. And it was very hard for me to do, and I was able to do it for the greater good of my family.”

Aydin continued about Josephs, “When she kept saying ‘skeletons’ over and over again, I did get an inkling that that could be it. And I did tell Bill when we joined the show that if anything ever did come out about it, that I was not going to shy away from it. I’m not gonna be the one to share the story, because I would never do that at the expense of my own children. … At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter that [Margaret] found out. … But I feel like she could have went about it differently.”

One ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Said That She Feels ‘Bad’ for Aydin and Her Family

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in an interview that was published on January 31, Teresa Giudice admitted that she did feel bad for Aydin and her family after Josephs brought the affair to light.

“I feel really, really bad for Jennifer and her family, really bad,” Giudice said. “That bothers me, too. That’s another thing that I carry, and it weighs on me because it bothers me so much because her children have to go through this now. It’s not something that they signed up for. It kind of reminded me of my children. … It’s very sad. Very, very sad. And I mean, you know where it all came from, right? Yeah. So it’s very sad.”

