Margaret Josephs Calls Co-Star the ‘Biggest Liar’ on RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs and her castmate Jennifer Aydin were at odds throughout the show’s twelfth season. Issues arose when Josephs revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over ten years ago. During season 13, episode 2, Jennifer shared that she and Teresa Giudice spoke with her former friend, Laura Jensen, upsetting Josephs.

While recording a February 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Josephs spoke about her problems with Jennifer. When Judge asked the fashion designer who was the “biggest liar” on RHONJ, Josephs replied, “Jennifer.” She also shared she believes the mother of five is the “biggest pot stirrer” on season 13.

“Normally, I would say me, this year it’s Jennifer,” said Josephs.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Josephs also spoke about Jensen contacting Giudice and Jennifer. She shared she believed Jennifer chose to speak to her former friend because she harbored resentment toward Josephs.

“[Jensen] contacted Teresa and Jennifer. Jennifer and Teresa took the bait. I think she was trying to create some drama, but Jennifer, obviously very upset with me, still in contact with Laura, it’s petty, b***** high school,” said Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Her Feud With Jennifer Aydin

Josephs spoke about her ongoing feud with Jennifer during a February 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She shared she believes that the mother of five “can not move forward on things.”

“I wanted a fresh start and she harbors grudges, it must be something in the waters,” stated the fashion designer.

She explained that Jennifer is “still upset” about her decision to speak about her husband’s affair.

“She wants to hurt me and she’s upset and she’s coming back with vengeance and you know she needs to teach me a lesson,” stated the 55-year-old.

She then stated that she does not “need to be best friends with her.” Josephs noted, however, that she was surprised with how Jennifer interacted with her in season 13.

“I didn’t know she was going to come back attacking and aggressive,” said the reality television personality.

Jennifer Aydin Spoke About Her Feud With Dolores Catania

During the premiere episode of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13, Jennifer argued with her castmate, Dolores Catania. In a February 2023 interview with New York Live, the mother of five shared her thoughts about Catania. She asserted that their relationship has improved since the filming for RHONJ season 13 wrapped in August 2022.

“We’re in a much better place. And I feel like with any type of relationship as long as both parties are willing to want to make amends, there’s hope,” explained Jennifer.

She also noted that she took issue with the 52-year-old because of what she has said about her on RHONJ.

“In real life, we’re such great friends and then on camera, when I would see certain things that she said, that were hurtful to me, I kind of just let it slide because we were such great friends and then became a build up, where I just was like ‘you know what you can’t treat me that way anymore’ and she didn’t like that,” said the reality television personality.