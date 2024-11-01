RHONJ Star Calls Out ‘Cocky’ Castmate For Big Mistake

Margaret Josephs of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” thinks her co-star Jennifer Aydin made a big mistake by clapping back at a fan on social media.

Speaking on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on October 31, 2024, Josephs condemned Aydin for boasting that she would be back for season 15 of the Bravo reality show despite the fact that the network has not confirmed any casting at all.

“I just knew that was a mistake,” Josephs said of Aydin’s comment. “You don’t do that. You don’t be presumptuous, you shouldn’t be cocky. Until the entire cast knows and you get that call, you don’t have to clap back at people.”

“It’s just like, bury yourself, I don’t care,” Josephs said of Aydin. “Then Andy came back and said it straight, and that was amazing.”

Josephs previously told “Reality Checked” podcast that Aydin blew it by spreading unconfirmed cast rumors. “l tell you, that is not something you say lightly,” the Bravo star said. “I said ‘big mistake’ and when Andy debunked it. I was like, you know, she was put in her place. You don’t go around saying those things when we are on a hiatus and a break and no one’s getting the phone call. You don’t go around so cocky and behave that way.”

“I would never be so presumptuous to say something like that and I think you know she was told exactly what the real truth is,” Josephs added. “It is not acceptable [behavior]. That is why we’re having issues on the show to start out with. Just, like, dial it back.”

In October 2024, Aydin found herself in hot water when she replied to a commenter in an Instagram Live video and said, “Oh, sorry Christine S. John, I am coming back!” The mom of five then gave the critic the middle finger.

In addition to Josephs and Aydin, the 14th season of RHONJ featured Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Jennifer Aydin Revealed What Andy Cohen Said To Her

On the October 16 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen shut down Aydin’s claim about her supposed return and confirmed that no decisions had been made about the season 15 cast. He also said he wished Aydin “well.”

Aydin admitted she was out of line. In an interview on Vicki Gunvalson’s “My Friend My Soulmate” podcast, she explained why she said what she did. “Somebody was just very rude and said something like, you know, ‘Can’t wait until you’re not back on the show,’” she explained. “And I just respond, like, ‘Sorry to break it to you, but I am coming back. Sorry.’ It wasn’t really a confirmation.”

Aydin admitted she was “mortified” when Cohen addressed her comments on his radio show. “So, I texted Andy. I said, ‘First of all Andy, I just really want to clarify.’ I told him the situation,” she shared,

Aydin continued, “‘I did not confirm but I did respond, like, ‘Sorry to break it to you, I am coming back.’ Yes, as a snarky comeback. And until you guys tell me something otherwise, I am rolling with the vibe that I am still a Housewife, Hence, I’m coming back.’”

She noted that Cohen thanked her for “clarifying” her comments and reminded her that no decisions have been made about the RHONJ cast.

Margaret Josephs Had a ‘Real Housewives’ Casting Suggestion

There has been talk of a complete cast reboot for RHONJ amid a major cast divide. In the Page Six interview, Josephs offered up her suggestion for the perfect cast featuring a mix of current RHONJ stars and veterans from the previous iteration of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“You know what a great cast really would be?’ Josephs said. “I think myself, Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps], Ramona [Singer] and, like, bring in a few other people from Jersey. Dolores, Jen Fessler, because we’re all women of a certain age, the grownups. And then Melissa [Gorga] just for, like you know, fun good times. You know, the women of a certain age all together I think could be kind of funny.”