Margaret Josephs Blasts ‘Enabler’ Joe Gorga

Margaret Josephs’ beef isn’t just with Teresa Giudice–it extends to the whole family.

During an April 20 episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey: After Show,” Josephs called Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, an “enabler.” During the aftershow, Josephs was talking about Giudice’s apology to her during the cast trip to Nashville following the food fight she got into with Josephs. However, Giudice didn’t directly apologize to Josephs, she apologized to the rest of the cast for ruining dinner.

“Joe Gorga was like clapping for her, ‘Oh, thank you Teresa,'” Josephs said about the apology. “I was pissed off at him. Like, cut me a f****** break you enabler, because that pissed me off.”





During the same aftershow episode, Josephs also said that she felt like others were making excuses for Giudice’s behavior and apology.

“They were just like, well, that’s Teresa, that’s just what she does,” Josephs said. “Well, that’s what she does because everybody says that’s what she does. I do believe that she hasn’t handled it correctly–or Luis hasn’t handled it correctly. I wish almost we would’ve spoken off-camera and I would’ve said you’re handling this all wrong, but she wouldn’t listen to me anyway.”

Viewers can catch the season 12 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Had a Hard Time Watching Back the Fight on TV

While speaking with Us Weekly on April 20, Josephs admitted that it was difficult for her to watch back the volatile fight in Nashville between her and Giudice on TV. The fight happened during their first night on the trip.

“I actually feel worse than when I lived it because I didn’t know what she was saying off-camera [or] what she was saying downstairs,” Josephs explained to the outlet. “To hear her say that she’s coming to beat me up, I mean, she’s pushing 50, saying she’s gonna come beat me up? You know, that’s upsetting, obviously, it’s more upsetting to watch it back.”

Josephs continued, “I mean, this isn’t Mob Wives. I mean, cut me a break. … I was calm. I was never going to do something back. What is disturbing to me is after the ponytail pull and that year, she said she was gonna do everything to make it up to me. … We also decided after the ponytail pull, there will never be any physicality amongst us and that went totally down the tubes.”

Giudice Isn’t on Speaking Terms With Her Sister-in-Law, Melissa Gorga, After the Reunion





During an April 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, revealed that she and Giudice aren’t currently speaking after filming the season 12 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion. The reunion was filmed in March 2022.

“Have you spoken to Teresa since the reunion?” Andy Cohen asked Gorga during the segment.

“No,” Gorga responded to the Bravo host.

During the episode, Cohen also asked Gorga whether Josephs or Giudice was more loyal to her, to which she said Josephs was more loyal.

