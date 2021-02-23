Margaret Josephs Slams RHOD Star

It looks like there could be a feud brewing between Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs and Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham.

During a recent appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast, Josephs, along with fellow guest Dolores Catania, slammed the Real Housewives of Dallas star. When Pellegrino asked the two New Jersey stars if they keep up with the other franchises, Josephs explained that they had just finished watching the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas…but not without throwing some shade.

“I don’t like Kary Brittingham,” Josephs said on the podcast. “I don’t like what she’s doing to D’Andra [Simmons]. I’m being my honest self, we didn’t like the way Kary was treating her.”

Catania added, “No one was sticking up for [D’Andra]. She was trying to do something nice for someone, they made fun of her the whole time, they made her feel awkward. That’s not nice.”

Other ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Stars Also Seem to be at Odds with Kary Brittingham

Josephs and Catania may not be the only ones who have a problem with Brittingham. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brittingham’s co-star, Stephanie Hollman, admitted that she felt like Brittingham came across as “angry” this season.

“I remember during the season being like, ‘Girl…'” Hollman said about Brittingham. “She was going through a lot of it at the time, [but] it just comes across as she’s angry to me, over little things.”

Hollman continued, explaining that Brittingham was going through a lot during the time of filming, especially with her daughter, who has opened up about her battles with mental health this season. “She took that and did not manage it well, and it just came out as aggression towards some of the girls,” Hollman said. “I know what she is like, she sees it and regrets the way she handles things, but I do think in life, you can say how you feel without it being hurtful or mean-spirited.”

Margaret Josephs Has Been Involved in Other ‘Real Housewives’ Drama Before

This isn’t the first time that Josephs has shared her opinion on the drama happening on the other Real Housewives franchises. In May 2020, Josephs stuck up for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards among the affair drama involving Brandi Glanville.

“I like Denise Richards a lot,” Josephs revealed to HollywoodLife at the time. “I think maybe [Denise is] feeling more comfortable. I give her a lot of credit. She has a lot of kids and things like that. Denise — Everyone thought that Denise was not going to be on. She’s — Wow.”

Josephs also came to the defense of “friend of” Sutton Stracke, who received mixed reactions from fans when she joined the franchise. “People don’t like Sutton. [They think] she’s this, she’s snotty,” Josephs said to HollywoodLife. “Listen — She’s entertaining. She’s good for the show. She has great style. Her clothes are amazing. And we need it. It’s nice to mix it up. Give her a chance!”

Viewers can catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas every Tuesday at 9/8c, and new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday at 9/8c.

