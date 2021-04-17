Margaret Josephs Reveals Affair With Rock Star

Margaret Josephs dropped a bombshell in her new book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget. The 54-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about an affair she had while she was married to her first husband, Jan Josephs.

Before she married her current husband Joe Benigno, Margaret was married to Jan for nearly 20 years, from 1994 to 2013. Her marriage to Jan ended over her infidelity with Joe, per People, but way before that, she strayed from her marriage by sleeping with a rock star.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Margaret admitted she had an affair with Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen while married to Jan and that she shared the details in her tell-all book. She also said her ex-husband would find out about the fling with the rock star for the first time when he reads her book.

“He’ll find out about [the affair] for the first time,” Margaret said of her ex. “It happened so long ago. … He’s not going to care.”

She added that the hardest part of writing her book was reliving her first marriage “because it was painful.” Margaret also explained that she had “such a crazy life” before marrying her much older husband and that in hindsight she now knows she didn’t know how to have a marriage.

“I think I was happy just to settle down and not have all that insanity,” she said. “I yearned for the stability. … But I think, looking back, I didn’t know a lot of things and I didn’t know how to navigate a marriage like that.”

She also hinted that there were “little flags” in her relationship with Jan that she didn’t catch on to right away, which may have led her to stray from her marriage.

Who is Margaret Josephs’ Former Lover, Kelly Hansen?

Kelly Hansen, now 60, formed the rock band Hurricane in the early 1980s, then later joined the already-established British-American band Foreigner in 2005, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He is the third lead singer of the band known for the 1970s/’80s radio hits such as “Hot Blooded,” “Cold as Ice” and “Juke Box Hero.” Hansen followed longtime lead singer Lou Gramm and short-timer Johnny Edwards as frontman of the iconic band.

It is unclear if the rocker was in another relationship at the time he hooked up with Margaret Josephs. Hansen is now married, and he posted a photo of him and his wife, Anna, days after they wed in May 2020.

While Hansen hasn’t spoken out about a past fling with Margaret, he interestingly had something to say in 2011 ago when Journey guitarist Neal Schon was involved in an affair with Real Housewives of D.C. star Michaele Salahi. At the time, Hansen told TMZ he was shocked by all the publicity Schon brought to Foreigner’s tour with Journey simply by being the “other man” in a celebrity love triangle. Hansen also dissed the Real Housewives franchise by saying he didn’t think he could “tolerate being around those horribly obnoxious women from one of those shows for more than 5 minutes.”

Margaret Josephs Did Inform Her Ex-Husband That He Would Be a Big Part of Her Book

While Margaret didn’t tell Jan about her affair ahead of her book’s release, she did give him a heads up that he would be a big part of her book. She told Us she proactively shared with him some details of what she was writing about as well as photos of the two of them that she was putting in the book.

“Of course, I spoke to him about [the book],” Margaret said. “I have some pictures I was putting in. He was like, ‘Wow, Marge. I was one good-looking guy. I was in great shape, I can’t believe that was me.’ … I was like, ‘Jan, that was our honeymoon. And you were only 47 and I was 27.’ It was very funny.”

Despite the infidelity, Margaret has maintained a close friendship with her ex-husband over the years.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Gives Surprising Update on Relationship With Costar