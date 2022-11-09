RHONJ Star Says She Believes Lisa Rinna in Kathy Hilton Feud

Margaret Josephs is owning it, honey!

During the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” panel at BravoCon 2022, the star admitted that she believes Lisa Rinna’s side in her feud with Kathy Hilton.

“I’m going to say this, I think, and I know this is controversial,” Josephs said. “Two things can be true people about a Housewife, so let’s leave it at this. I don’t think Lisa Rinna’s lying, I’m sorry. That doesn’t mean Kathy Hilton’s a bad person. Listen, Lisa Rinna could have a bad delivery and maybe she didn’t do it right, but things happen. She’s brought us great TV for many years.”

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a “meltdown” while they were coming home in a car together from a private club during their cast trip in Aspen. Rinna alleged not only that Hilton had a tantrum, but that she also spoke poorly about her sister, Kyle Richards, and the other members of the cast. However, Hilton has denied this and maintained that Rinna was exaggerating the entire situation.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere sometime this winter on Bravo.

Kathy Hilton Said That She Will Not Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ if It’s the Exact Same Cast as Last Season

While speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Kathy Hilton admitted that she doesn’t want to come back to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if the cast remains the same.

“If it’s same exact cast? Absolutely not,” Hilton told the outlet at the event. “I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter. … I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”

Lisa Rinna also discussed her future on the show with Us Weekly.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna said.“You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Kathy Hilton & Her Sister, Kyle Richards, Are on Shaky Ground Right Now

Rinna’s accusations against Hilton didn’t only affect their relationship–it also affected Hilton’s relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards, since Rinna claimed that she was talking badly about Richards during the alleged “meltdown.”

“You know, things could be better,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022 of her status with Hilton. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

At the time, Richards also revealed that things in the larger group of RHOBH women aren’t great right now, either. “Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards said. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

