RHONJ Alum Claims Producer Told Margaret Josephs To ‘Lay Off’ Luis Ruelas

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were at odds during the show’s twelfth season. As fans are aware, Josephs questioned Giudice’s fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas after she came across a video that showed him pleading to an unnamed woman. Giudice later claimed that her co-star had spread rumors about Ruelas to bloggers.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, the mother of four noted that Josephs is invited to her upcoming nuptials. During a July 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, former “RHONJ” personality Kim DePaola shared her thoughts about the current state of Josephs and Giudice’s relationship.

Kim DePaola Discussed Margaret Josephs

During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast episode, DePaola noted that the cast of “RHONJ” went to Ireland to film the show’s thirteenth season. She claimed that Josephs is attempting to stay close to Giudice to secure her place on the hit Bravo series.

“Margaret is trying to hold her spot. She’s walking hand-in-hand with Teresa. She’s walking hand-in-hand, she’s trying to hold her spot as long as she can. I told you not too many people stay enemies with Teresa. They are scared to death of losing their jobs,” said DePaola.

The former “RHONJ” personality shared that she believed Giudice has been attempting to be close to Josephs so she would stop questioning her fiance. DePaola also alleged that “RHONJ” producers requested Josephs to refrain from focusing her attention on Ruelas because their wedding will be filmed.

“I know Teresa’s motive because Teresa wants to get her off of Luis’ a**. Okay, so that’s Teresa’s motive. Like ‘let me get her off Luis’ a** because she was the one with the balls to bring it out.’ Now remember, I told you, the producers – and I know this for a fact, producers said ‘lay off Luis, so we can get the wedding,’” stated DePaola.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Margaret Josephs in May 2022

Giudice discussed her grievances with Josephs during a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly. She suggested that she did not believe her co-star was genuinely concerned about her relationship with Ruelas when she mentioned his abuse allegations.

“Margaret kept acting like she was concerned, but a real friend, she would stop if she sees you getting upset about it. And that was the thing, too, I wasn’t trying to hide anything. There’s nothing to hide. From now on, I’m going to let Louie answer everything, because there’s nothing to hide,” stated the “RHONJ” star.

She noted that she plans to have Ruelas speak for himself during season 13.

“I’m not trying to hide, because even my kids — now that they’re looking back — they’re like, ‘Mom, you should have let Louie speak.’ And I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ And here I was trying to protect him because here he is coming in my world. You know what I mean?” shared the 50-year-old. “It’s not like I went into his world. Imagine I went to his world and then all these people start attacking me. I would’ve felt bad, too. So here he is coming into my world, so I felt bad and I was trying to protect him. But when he speaks, listen, he makes mouths drop. So from now on, I’m just going to make him speak and I’m going to keep my mouth shut, because now he’s used to the cameras.”

