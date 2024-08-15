RHONJ Star Doesn’t Think Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Will Stay Together Forever

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs does not believe her castmate Teresa Giudice will stay with her husband of two years, Luis “Louie” Ruelas forever.

During an appearance on the August 14 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Josephs was asked if she believed Giudice and Ruelas will “stay together.” Josephs, who has been at odds with the couple, replied that she believes they will stay together “for now.” She stated that she thinks Giudice “really, really loves” Ruelas. Josephs said, however, that she believes they will eventually split.

“Do I think this is forever? No. That’s just my opinion,” said Josephs.

She clarified that she “wish[es] no ill on them.”

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas’ Comments About Her Son

While recording the “Two Ts In a Pod” episode, Josephs commented on Ruelas’ remark about her son during the RHONJ season 14 finale. During RHONJ season 14, episode 14, Ruelas mentioned that Josephs accused him of threatening her son during a phone call.

“Tell her to stay away from our family. And you know what? I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her [expletive] son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered,” said Ruelas on the RHONJ season 14 episode.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Josephs said Ruelas’ comment was “actually dangerous.”

“Because unfortunately, he is igniting — there’s sick people in this world. And they could have fans that are unwell. And that could be igniting people to do very harmful things,” said Josephs on the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode.

She also explained why she has not publicly released details of the alleged phone conversation. Josephs told Mellencamp and Judge that her son “is a private citizen” and “wants nothing to do with the show.” She also said she has given proof to Bravo and NBC Universal.

“The network would never allow me to talk about it, say those things as a fact, if they did not see the proof of it. They saw the proof of it, they know it to be true. They know everything to be factual,” said Josephs.

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Spoke About His Comments

Ruelas addressed his RHONJ season 14 finale remarks about Josephs and her son in an August 6 Instagram Story, as reported by Us Weekly. He apologized for his comment and stated that he “was disappointed in [his] actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son.”

“I know better than to bring up someone’s child and it is something I deeply regret,” continued Ruelas.

He also said he mentioned Josephs because she has claimed he made a threatening phone call to her son.

“For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work and I have to deal with it knowing I am being lied on,” said Ruelas on his Instagram Story.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Issues With Margaret Josephs

Giudice spoke about her issues with Josephs during a July 2024 interview with Bravo. She said she believes Josephs is “obsessed with [her].”

“There was always something that told me to stay away from Margaret. Like, I never got close to her. There was just always something about her that I was not comfortable with,” said Giudice during the July 2024 interview.

Giudice also referenced she accused Josephs of contacting Ruelas’ ex-fiancee, Vanessa Reiser, in 2021.

During the August 2024 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Josephs said she “had never ever spoken to Vanessa” in 2021.

She also denied Giudice’s claim that she “leak[ed]” information to the press about Ruelas.

“Anyone who wants to put things out there, be it ex-girlfriends, ex-wives, knows how to put things out there. I’ll say it right to your face,” said Josephs.

Teresa Giudice & Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Opened up About Their Relationship

Giudice and Ruelas discussed their relationship in an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables.” Ruelas, who was previously married to his ex-wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, said when he met Giudice in 2020, she was “open for love.” He explained, however, that he “felt like [he] had failed at love” and “wasn’t really open to giving another shot.”

“I thought I didn’t deserve you. Because I had went through a lot of [expletive] in relationships,” said Ruelas to his wife.

Giudice said that she also had a difficult journey following her split from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, the father of her four daughters, Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice, and Audriana Giudice.

“I had to go through all my frogs to find the king that you are,” said Giudice on her podcast episode.

RHONJ is currently on hiatus.