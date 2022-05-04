Margaret Josephs Gives Surprising Update on Luis Ruelas

Margaret Josephs opened up about her season-long feud with Teresa Giudice on the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In a new interview, the veteran Bravo star defended her side of what went down when she pointed out the questionable past of Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, which includes a controversial video of Ruelas at a male bonding retreat and rumors of a violent past, according to Page Six.

Josephs and Giudice’s tense relationship culminated with a violent showdown during a cast trip to Nashville in September 2021 – and months later, things still aren’t resolved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Margaret Josephs Denied Putting Out Rumors About Luis Ruelas & Said She Likes Him More Than She Likes Teresa Giudice

In a May 2 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Josephs addressed Giudice’s accusations that she spread rumors about her boyfriend, Ruelas. While Josephs admitted that she “spoke” about the stories, she reiterated that she didn’t start any rumors about the New Jersey businessman.

“It was coming out,” Josephs said. “No one needs me to put this out there. I put nothing out there. I don’t have to put anything out there. Clearly, I was not the one doing it.”

“I never said not one bad thing about him,” Josephs added of Ruelas. “I said not one thing. I asked a question. Things kept coming out and I literally asked a question and that was it.”

“Stuff was out there from a year ago,” she explained to Yontef. “Last reunion things were coming out about him. My thing is to always get ahead of it. Not to pretend it’s not happening, just to address it. Public opinion wasn’t very positive. …There were numerous outlets that had put it out there. It is not in my best interest or Teresa or anybody’s, or the show’s for me to put that crap out there. I don’t need to. He has enough people who wanted him dead. You know what I mean? I don’t want him dead under any circumstance. …I don’t know why she thinks I want to twist something and hurt her.”

Josephs said she urged Giudice to talk about the negative stories about her man instead of denying they were happening so they could “flip” it to show Ruelas’ side and put him in a better light. Instead, Josephs said Giudice deflected and lied about the situation on camera.

“We wanted him to win,” Josephs said of Ruelas. “Everybody wants [Teresa] to be happy. …She could have said anything to me. She could have, instead of like pushing me, blocking, she could have said was like, ‘Hey, this is concerning. I’m worried about it, but I love him and I so want this to work out.’ You know, she, she could have said anything… But the way she, I don’t know, it’s, it’s, it’s very weird. The whole thing is very weird to me.”

Josephs also said that given her fractured friendship with Giudice—a friendship that may never be repaired – she is actually Team Luis.

“Truthfully, at this point, I love him 10 times more than I love her,” she said. “I don’t want to hurt him under any circumstance…And he’s much sweeter to me than she is. At this point, he is much sweeter to me than she is. I don’t know what it is, but he’s much easier to talk to after the fact. Unfortunately, Teresa, I’ve never met somebody who holds a grudge that long.”

Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice Doesn’t Take Responsibility for Anything

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josephs said Giudice refused to take any responsibility for putting Ruelas in the spotlight and bringing the information about his past into the news.

“She just can’t take responsibility that all this stuff came out,” Josephs said of her RHONJ co-star. “This was out last year. Andy had asked her stuff about it last year, before we even knew Luis. You know, it’s unfortunate. This stuff is all public record. As soon as you’re dating someone, the media, bloggers, everybody else is going to look up anything public record.”

“Unfortunately, she thinks that I am talking to the bloggers or whatever else it is. We all know it’s not true,” Josephs added. “She just wants to portray me in a bad light because she’s upset about it — and she could say whatever she wants. Anybody with half a brain knows it’s not true. No one needs me to put it out in the media.”

“I did not do anything to Teresa except ask her questions that were out there everywhere, literally all over the internet,” Josephs added. “I actually gave her and Luis an opportunity to explain themselves on a platform and explain it to the world, and just make it easy and go away, and that’s really what I was doing. We wanted him to win. There was no way that I wanted her to ever look bad or feel bad — she does just a good job of doing that on her own.”

READ NEXT: Dolores Catania Reveals What Went Wrong With David Principe