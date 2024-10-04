‘Real Housewives’ Stars Call Out ‘Mob Mentality’ Against Tamra Judge

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge has been making headlines in the aftermath of her on-air fight with co-star Jenn Pedranti’s fiancé Ryan Boyajian on the September 26 episode of RHOC. Judge has caught heat from past and present RHOC stars regarding her comments on “Watch What Happens Live” about Boyajian’s involvment in a $16 million gambling and theft scandal (which she has already apologized for, twice, claiming she accidentally misspoke while live on air).

Now, some cross-country Bravo stars have entered the chat, as “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs sounded off on the RHOC drama on the October 3 episode of Gorga’s PodcastOne show “On Display With Melissa Gorga”.

“The attacks are a little too much. I understand this is a TV show. I think people don’t realize that everyone can have their opinion, but when it gets down to suing and attacking and the aggression it upsets me and it hurts my heart,” Josephs said, later adding, “This is mob mentality and it’s a gang up and it’s upsetting me. And I don’t like it.”

Melissa Gorga & Margaret Josephs Think RHOC Star’s Behavior Could Upset the Network

While many of Judge’s former and current co-stars are not too happy with her behavior (with Boyajian claiming he served her legal papers in light of her WWHL comments), Gorga and Josephs gave her props for bringing her over-the-top behavior to the show. “She did bring the drama this season to the show, which everybody was asking for. They wanted her to come back. All of the fans were asking for Tamra to come back,” Gorga mentioned on her podcast.

In light of Judge and Boyajian’s fight taking on a new legal component, Gorga also warned of the RHOC stars going too far, comparing the tension between Judge and Boyajian to her and her RHONJ co-stars. “When you start suing each other, first of all, guys, learn from the Jersey girls, Bravo gets pissed. They do not like this. They like the drama to stay on camera, not behind the scenes, right?” Gorga said.

Josephs agreed, adding, “I don’t like that. I’m not saying people don’t have the right to defend themselves, and you can argue it out on the show or whatever it is, but it’s getting, it’s too much. I don’t like it. I just don’t like that. Listen, our show was as dark as they come and it didn’t even get to that level [of suing one another].”

Ryan Boyajian Hired the Same Lawyer as Jim Bellino

Boyajian noted he was pursuing legal action against Judge in a September 28 Instagram post from the account @AllAboutTRHPodcast. The post contained screenshots of comments from a previous post. In the comments, one fan tagged Boyajian and wrote, “Please get yourself a good lawyer and sue Tamra’s ass off,” to which Boyajian’s account replied, “FACTS ☑️ I ALREADY DID — I hired Geoff Neri which is the same AMAZING attorney that represented Jim Bellino in his victorious slander and defamation lawsuit against Tamra years ago. She was served yesterday 📝.”

Bellino filed a defamation lawsuit against Judge in 2018 for comments she made about him and his trampoline park businesses on a podcast. Judge reaching settlement in 2021, though she noted in the RHOC season 18 premiere that the lawsuit cost her $500,000 once all was said and done.

