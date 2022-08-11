Margaret Josephs speaks out about Melissa Gorga affair rumors

Margaret Josephs has spoken out about the rumor that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” costar Melissa Gorga cheated on her husband.

The biggest storyline to come out of Teresa Guidice’s wedding (besides her hair) was that her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law skipped the event due to a fight over a rumor that Melissa was caught kissing a man who isn’t her husband.

Now Josephs, who attended the wedding and is close with both women, is speaking out about that rumor.

Here’s what you need to know:

Margaret Josephs Says ‘Jealousy Is a Disease’ Amid Rumors That Teresa Giudice Tried to Break up Her Brother’s Marriage With Fake Cheating Rumor

On Melissa shared a photo of herself with Joe and the caption, “Only the strong survive. I love you @joeygorga. Wine for 2 please.”

Josephs commented on the post simply by putting the three heart emojis but then reacted in the threaded comments, as well.

“Jealousy is a disease and when true friendship is strong people will say and do anything to break those bonds. Start rumors, conspiracy theories etc,” she wrote in response to a fan.

Several outlets have reported that Melissa and Joe are not concerned with the rumors.

A source told Fox News Digital that the allegations are “completely ridiculous and totally false.”

Another source told Page Six that the couple are “laughing off” the rumors.

Fans Blasted ‘Pot Stirrer’ Margaret Josephs in the Comments for Her Involvement With the Rumor: ‘Why Are You at the Root of Every Problem?’

Several fans commented on Josephs’s comment.

Some were angry with Josephs, who they feel played a role in the sister-in-laws fighting.

“didn’t you create this problem too?” someone asked. Another fan wrote, “why are you at the root of every problem?”

“You told your friend the rumor, did you apologize to the Gorga’s?” someone else asked.

“we dont know this – the friend could of made the whole thing up to frame Marge and Teresa made up rumors before and blamed other people,” a fan pointed out.

“Marge was the one who allegedly saw Melissa kissing the dude and told her friend,” someone said. “Y’all hate Teresa so much that you think she would take time out from her wedding to plot and spread a rumor?”

Some people wondered why Josephs would go to the wedding.

“what were you doing at the wedding if you’re such a loyal friend to Melissa???? you’re nothing but a troublemaker- and hungry for fame,” another fan said.

“ok so why is the brother PO’d at his sister and not Marge. Marge talks crap all the time. She plays both sides. Jmo,” someone wrote.

Others left Josephs out of the comments and instead poked at the two women instead.

“the Gorgas are blaming Teresa for all of this,” someone wrote. “Even tho Teresa had nothing to do with the rumor and supposedly gave Joe Gorga a heads up off camera about the rumor. The Gorgas still turned around and blamed Teresa smh I know Teresa is tired of having to carry her brother and SIL for 10 plus years of storylines smh.”

“they really want to try and destroy Teresa,” someone said. “They have tried for 10 years to break her and get her off the show and they fail each and every time. I see right through the Gorgas and this fake victim act they always pull season after season…they’re so distraught over Teresa but they continue to stay on this show. Make that make sense.”

READ NEXT: RHONJ Star Addresses Claim Teresa Giudice Sent Joe Gorga a Wedding Bill