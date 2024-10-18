RHONJ Star Welcomes New Family Member Amid Season 15 Hiatus: ‘Our New Baby’

Margaret Josephs shared happy news with fans months after suffering a devasting loss.

On October 17, 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star announced that she welcomed an adorable new puppy into her family.

The positive news comes as Josephs and her RHONJ co-stars await news on their fate on RHONJ amid rumors of a reboot for season 15.

In September, Josephs told the Taste of Taylor podcast that she’s not stressing out about RHONJ as she focused on other things in her life.

“I’m a very big believer, what’s meant to be will be. My life has turned out in a very positive way, and it’s really what’s meant to be is meant to be. And [one] door closes, another door opens,” she said.

Margaret Josephs Shared a Photo of Her New ‘Baby’

The biggest thing in Josephs’ life could be her new “baby.” On October 16, she posted to Instagram to share photos of her holding a tiny brown pup as she gazed at her husband, Joe Benigno. In other photos, Benigno held the puppy.

“It’s a girl! 🩷 ” Josephs captioned the slideshow. “We are excited to announce we welcomed our new baby Edie into the family this October. Weighing just 3lbs 1oz with an abundance of thick hair and warm excitable spirit. She looks just like daddy but already has mommy’s wicked sense of humor. 😉 Edie Bouvier Benigno you are so loved. 🐕💕👧🏼👨🏽.”

Several of Josephs’ RHONJ co-stars reacted to the news.

“Congratulations mom & dad,” wrote Danielle Cabral .

“Mazel Tov!!! Can’t wait to meet my niece!” added Jennifer Fessler .

“She is the cutest! 😍,” chimed in Melissa Gorga .

“Oh my god !!!! So happy for you guys 🐾💕,” added Dolores Catania.

Other commenters joked that Josephs, 52, looked “gorgeous” right after the birth. “God Bless this little angel! 👼🏻 enjoy your post-partum journey,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan wanted to know what happened to Josephs’ previous dog, Bella, who was seen in past seasons of RHONJ.

Josephs replied, “She passed away a few months ago, we were devastated beyond. I posted and have been heartbroken. Her memory lives on, and I think of her daily 🙏💕💕💕🐾.”

Margaret Josephs Lost her Dog Bella in June 2024

On June 25, 2024, Josephs revealed on Instagram that her beloved Yorkie, Bella, had passed away. The Bravo star shared a slideshow of photos of the precious pup that she adopted in 2018.

“Our living angel baby Bella has gone over the rainbow bridge,” the Bravo star wrote in June. “Our world and hearts are broken. She was the perfect, happiest little bff in the world. Always ready to kiss, cuddle, play and brighten up your darkest day. She loved everyone (except for landscapers) and everyone loved her. A piece of me died along with her. She was a rescue but in reality, she saved us 💔🥹🐾🌈.”

Bella was very doted upon, as fans sometimes saw on RHONJ and Josephs’ social media posts. Josephs previously told The Daily Dish that she first spotted her “little dream dog” at a Pet Valu store in 2018 and immediately filled out the paperwork to bring her home.

