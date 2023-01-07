RHONJ Alum Criticizes Margaret Josephs: ‘She’s Always Picking on Somebody’s Looks’

The trailer for the upcoming thirteenth season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was released in December 2022. In the trailer, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs can be seen telling her new castmate Rachel Fuda that she resembles a glamorous character from a Tim Burton film. While recording a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, former RHONJ personality Kim DePaola shared she “liked” Josephs’ comment about Fuda. The 61-year-old then clarified she did not believe the fashion designer should be remarking on other people’s appearances.

“Margaret, you are not Farrah Fawcett, she’s always picking on somebody’s looks or this or that, you know, she looks the best she’s ever looked, she’s lost a ton of weight, she has her face done,” stated DePaola. “She looks great, I saw her in this red plunging dress. I mean wow, you’re kicking it Margaret but stop busting people’s balls about their looks, it’s not cool. I can do it, you can’t.”

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About Her New Castmates

Josephs shared her thoughts about the new RHONJ stars Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, and Danielle Cabral on a December 2022 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast. She shared she believed the women fit in well with the show’s established cast members. She also noted that she has been friends with Fessler for several years. The mother of one then suggested she had issues with Cabral during the production of RHONJ season 13.

“This is the first time I think that everyone fits in so naturally. I mean, some I like more than others. Obviously, one is my girlfriend, who I love, but everyone fits in naturally, it’s a great seamless transition,” stated Josephs.

Melissa Gorga Shared She Was ‘Excited’ About Her New Co-Stars

Josephs appeared on a December 2022 episode of her castmate Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” While recording the podcast episode, Melissa mentioned that Fuda, Fessler, and Cabral joined the RHONJ cast for season 13.

“We have multiple new girls, multiple. So, I’m excited, I always love when we bring in some new people. I think it will be a really, crazy great season,” said the mother of three.

The “On Display” singer shared that Josephs “prefer[s] one over the other.” Josephs agreed with her co-star and asserted that she believes the cast got “along with some better than others.”

Melissa Gorga Discussed Her Friendship With Margaret Josephs

During the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, Melissa discussed her relationship with Josephs. She asserted that the fashion designer is “very down to earth” and “very reasonable.” The 43-year-old noted that their ability to have healthy communication has enabled them to get through issues in their friendship.

“I have gotten mad at you but it’s a sensible, reasonable conversation that the two of us can come to an agreement on,” said Melissa.

Josephs chimed in that she believed she and the “On Display” singer “are grown ups,” who “can have conversations” without ruining their relationship.

“We are not those kinds of people and I think that’s what makes us great friends and great castmates. And we can come back together and I think that’s what separates the grown ups and we’re not grudge holders,” said the 55-year-old.

The thirteenth season of RHONJ will premiere on February 7, 2023.