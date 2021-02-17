The Rundown on Margaret Josephs’ Plastic Surgery

New year, new face! During this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans may notice that star Margaret Josephs looks a bit different from years prior. So, what exactly did the Housewives star have done, if anything?

Over the summer, Josephs announced that she had gotten both a facelift and a breast augmentation. Josephs first revealed her new chest in August, as she posed for a photo with her surgeon on Instagram. “The Man behind The Marges New Melons,” Josephs wrote in the caption of the photo. “No implants. Just a reduction and a lift!! And they are JUICY melons !”

And, in June, Josephs underwent a second facelift. “I had this facelift revision after [Season 10] for reunion,” Josephs explained in a June Instagram story, which was captured by Bravo. Josephs’ plastic surgeon, Dr. Mark Karolak, also posted a series of before-and-after photos of the star’s face on his Instagram page, which detailed exactly what she had done. Karolak explained that in addition to a facelift, he also gave the star a lower eyelid lift and a revisionary neck lift.

Margaret Josephs Also Underwent Another Transformation Recently

In addition to her plastic surgery, Josephs also showed off a significant weight loss over the summer. Although Josephs hasn’t yet spoken publicly about her new physique, many fans noticed the transformation in a September 2020 Instagram post, where she posed alongside husband Joe Benigno. The Sun first reported that many fans had commented on her post, asking her what she had done.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented on the photo. “The weight loss, your flawless face, etc. I’m so happy for you!!” Another fan wrote, “Margaret you look freaking awesome!! Get it girl!”

However, a few fans weren’t as kind to the star about her new appearance. “Who is this?” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “You look different.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Cast Member Looks Different These Days

During the upcoming premiere, you may notice that another Real Housewives of New Jersey lady is looking quite different these days, and that’s Dolores Catania! The mom of two recently underwent a major transformation.

In December 2020, Catania revealed on Instagram that she had recently lost 25 pounds over the past year, revealing side-by-side transformation photos of herself. Catania explained in the caption that she had followed the controversial HCG diet through a New Jersey-based health center. According to Heathline, the HCG diet consists of a combination of a low-calorie diet along with injections of the HCG hormone. “It’s been over a year now and I’ve been able to maintain my weight and have never felt better,” Catania wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Catania opened up to People about the experience, telling the publication, “I lost 25 pounds. I’m a yo-yo dieter. Food is my vice, it’s comfort for me. I grew up eating not the healthiest food. I’ve always struggled so now I found, I had to just get a grip.”

