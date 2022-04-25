Margaret Josephs Reveals a Big Fight at ‘Ugly’ Reunion Will Surprise Fans

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion filmed in March 2022, and it sounds like something big went down that most fans won’t see coming.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo series proved popular amongst fans, based on ratings alone, as the show hovered around the 1 million viewers mark for the majority of the season, according to TV Deets.

Over the past 12 weeks, fans have watched as the women navigate life, whether it was Teresa Giudice dealing with questions about her new fiance Louie Ruelas, or Jackie Goldschneider opening up about her eating disorder, there was always something for fans to talk about, which is what really makes the franchise a success.

In recent weeks, things with Giudice have gotten more heated, and fans have completely taken sides — some love her and some want her fired from the show. It seems obvious that Giudice would be the one to get into an argument at the reunion, but based on what Margaret Josephs recently revealed, it’s probably not Giudice who’s in the middle of the latest Jersey feud.

Here’s what you need to know:

Josephs Teased an ‘Unexpected’ Fight on the Reunion

Josephs sat down for a chat on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast to discuss the RHONJ season — and the reunion. On the April 20, 2022, episode, Josephs shared some information about the upcoming reunion, which is slated to air on Bravo in May.

“Andy — I’ve never seen him so frustrated. Agitated. It’s the longest reunion I’ve ever had. I think that he’s ever had. We went way over. It’s crazy. I said it was draining, exhausting,” Josephs said.

“Fights explode with people you would never think they would explode with,” she continued. “Usually on reunions we have a lot of resolve. This reunion there was a lot of people going away still agitated, new people fighting. So, there’s no resolve this season. There just isn’t,” Josephs added. “It was ugly.”

Dolores Catania Had a Similar Take on the Reunion

On the April 11, 2022, episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Dolores Catania opened up about the RHONJ reunion — and she said something similar to Jospehs.

“So reunion was like, the worst ever, and hard. This is my seventh. And it was absolutely draining. It was a long time, and a lot of fighting,” she said. “And I’m not getting along with someone right now, out of nowhere,” she added.

Based on this, fans seem to think that Catania was involved in the fight that everyone is talking about. As far as who she may have gotten into a fight with, well, fans are still trying to figure that out.

A blind posted by Bravo and Cocktails on April 11, 2022, gave some additional scoop on what went down.

“A lot of the beef at reunion was expected. But there was one duo who wasn’t expected. One is a fan fav, the other, while she’s great TV, she gets a mixed review with fans, she had a rough season though. How dare she come for the person she did. This is not going to go over well with the fans, I promise you that,” the blind read.

In the comments section, most fans seemed to think that the “unexpected” argument was between Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

