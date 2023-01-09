Margaret Josephs Believes Some of Her Co-Stars Are Not ‘Very Genuine’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs were at odds throughout the show’s twelfth season, which premiered in 2022. Issues arose after Josephs mentioned that Jennifer’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over 10 years ago in season 12, episode 1. While recording a January 2023 episode of former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” Josephs gave an update on her relationship with the 45-year-old. The fashion designer acknowledged that she and Jennifer had previously reconciled. She then suggested she believes her co-star had not genuinely tried to mend their relationship. The mother of one then shared she thinks some of her other cast members are also not authentic.

“I thought we reconciled last year. I thought we had a beautiful reconciliation last year. Whenever, I reconcile with someone it’s genuine. I like to say I’m very genuine. I think some of my cast members are not, I’m going to leave it at that. When I reconcile with someone it’s from the heart, obviously, with some other people, it’s not,” said Josephs.

During the “Reality with The King” episode, Josephs referenced that Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga have been publicly feuding since August 2022. As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, decided to skip Giudice’s August 6 wedding for undisclosed reasons. Josephs shared she thinks the Gorgas could make up with the “Skinny Italian: Eat It and Enjoy It” author. She explained that she was able to move past her own issues with Giudice following season 12.

“Look at me and Teresa last year – I made it on the wedding list somehow. I mean look at what happened last year with her and I, she wanted to murder me,” stated Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About Teresa Giudice

Josephs spoke about her reconciliation with Giudice during a December 2022 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast. She noted that fans will get to see the mending of her relationship with Giudice “very early in the [upcoming] season.” The fashion designer clarified that she and Giudice are still occasionally at odds.

“I know that she gets frustrated with me. I think that she was more open hearing things that I have to say – I don’t think she agrees with everything I have to say but I think she knows I come from a good place,” shared Josephs.

The 55-year-old then revealed she believes Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas encouraged Giudice to allow Josephs back into her life.

“I think Louie is a little more therapeutic and has helped her with that. He loves a good feeling. You know, he opens up about his feelings. I give him credit and I think he tries to help her with her feelings,” stated Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About the New RHONJ Cast Members

In the “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast episode, Josephs spoke about the new RHONJ cast members, Danielle Cabral, Jennifer Fessler, and Rachel Fuda. She shared that Fessler was brought on the show as her “friend of” for season 13. She also noted that she enjoyed spending time with Fuda, who is friends with Melissa. The fashion designer suggested, however, she had issues with Cabral during the production of RHONJ season 13.

“Danielle, I thought we started off great, you guys will have to see what happens, listen, I found her entertaining, you know, we’ll see how that goes,” said Josephs.