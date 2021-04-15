Exclusive: Margaret Josephs Reveals How She Is Preparing For Upcoming RHONJ Reunion

“I’m very prepared for the reunion, just watching back on this season,” Josephs revealed to Heavy on April 5 while promoting her new book, Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life. “I think it’s going to be great, personally. I think the reunion is going to be fabulous. I have a lot to say, and I think I have valid reasons to say them.”

Josephs continued, telling Heavy, “There’s one thing about me. I don’t have to hit a point home. I don’t have to drive it home on social media, like some other people. I don’t have to validate myself by saying things and beating a dead horse. I think I can say it once and it’s done.”

Margaret Josephs Has Felt Supported by Fans This Season

During this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Josephs opened up about something very personal to her. Josephs revealed that when she was a young girl working in the garment district, she slept with her boss after feeling pressured to do so. The story is covered further in Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget, but Josephs told Heavy that after she revealed her experience on the show, many fans have reached out to her with supportive messages.

“The fan response has been amazing,” Josephs shared with Heavy on April 5. “And a lot of people have been like, thank you for sharing this, I can never share this story. So even if it’s just one person that could feel better, you know, it’s been a great reason to share the story.”

Margaret Josephs Isn’t the Only ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Prepared for the Reunion

It seems like this upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion has been on everyone’s mind, and not just Josephs’. While appearing on Betches’ Mention It All podcast on March 25, Jackie Goldschneider admitted that she has been thinking about the reunion taping “every day.”

“I’m thinking about the reunion every day,” Goldschneider confessed while on the podcast, as noted by Us Weekly. “Obviously, we’re gonna address the issues, but I want it to be done in a respectable way.”

Goldschneider continued, “And I don’t want my family dragged anymore — I just think that’s very below the belt. I know I’m gonna get into it with Teresa, but I’m hoping she keeps it above board and does not try to drag my husband down anymore and isn’t super vicious, because I just don’t feel like that’s necessary for a reality show. We can keep it above board and still have plenty of drama.”

Viewers can tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.

