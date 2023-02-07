Margaret Josephs Shows Off Weight Loss Ahead of RHONJ Premiere: PHOTOS

Margaret Josephs had fans talking ahead of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 premiere.

During a February 2, 2023 interview on the “Sherri” show with Sherri Shepherd, the 55-year-old Bravo star stunned fans when she wore a form-fitting pink dress that showed off her trim figure.

Josephs has been open about her plastic surgery history, but fans had questions about how she achieved her latest look.

Fans Reacted to Margaret Josephs’ Weight Loss on Social Media

In February 2022, Josephs shared an Instagram photo after she appeared as a guest on “Sherri.” In the pic, she posed with Shepherd as well as her RHONJ co-stars Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga.

Fans commented to say that Josephs looked “amazing.”

“Margaret you have been doing the darn thing with your weight mama- giving me all the motivation to keep going,” one fan wrote.

“Skinny legend!!!” another fan added.

Other fans felt that Josephs has lost too much weight.

“Look fabulous, don’t lose any more weight! U look great,” one commenter wrote of a second pic of the RHONJ star.

Another accused Josephs of using a weight loss drug. According to The Sun, fans have expressed concern over Josephs’ shrinking body, with one commenter claiming that she talked about her weight loss on Jeff Lewis’ Sirius XM show and was “bragging” about using the controversial diabetes drug, Ozempic.

Margaret Josephs Revealed What She Does to Stay Fit

In May 2022, Josephs opened up to New You to reveal that she keeps herself active.

“I always take a long walk,” she said of her daily routine. “I’m always very concerned about how many steps I’m getting in because that helps clear me mentally. I don’t care if it’s two degrees or 100 degrees outside. I have to get out of the house and be one with nature.”

Josephs added that she’s also “very concerned with health and wellness.”

“I am constantly taking care of myself,” she said. “I think that was instilled in me as a young child. I’ve given up eating a lot of dairy. I exercise, take long walks and go on the Peloton.”

Josephs’ weight loss came after she accused Teresa Giudice of fat-shaming her on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” According to The Daily Mail, during a season 12 episode of the Bravo reality show, Josephs blew up at Giudice after the RHONJ OG became upset with her for not wearing workout gear brand. During a charity softball game, Giudice had commented that Josephs’ butt wouldn’t “jiggle” if she had been wearing her leggings.

“You rip me to f***ing shreds,” Josephs later said to her co-star. “Then you’re mad at me I’m not going to wear your workout stuff. You say my a** is wiggling. Then last night you called me fat.”

Giudice denied fat-shaming Josephs. But during a March 2022 episode of the “RHONJ: After Show,” Josephs doubled down on Giudice’s “embarrassing” body shaming.

“It shows her level of maturity, trying to fat-shame me, saying my a** would look better,” Josephs said.

Giudice responded with, “I was just speaking what I saw. I looked at her a** and that came out.”

“My leggings, they hold you in, they hold you in tight. Her a** would’ve looked better. My leggings make your legs and a** look good,” she explained.

