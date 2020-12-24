Margaret Josephs Goes Off on Former RHONJ Member

During a recent podcast appearance, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs dished on her relationship status with her former friend and cast member, Siggy Flicker.

“[Siggy] repulses me,” Josephs said while appearing on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast on December 23. “She’s a stain on New Jersey and I can’t wait until she moves to Florida. Literally a stain on New Jersey.” Josephs also claimed that the former star is a “conspiracy theorist” and a “psycho.”

During Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Flicker and Josephs had a big falling out, feuding with each other both on and off camera, and at the reunion. Things came to a head when Flicker accused Josephs of being anti-Semitic during a cast dinner. Flicker did not return for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it seems like the two are not on good terms today.

Flicker was a member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey during Seasons 7 and 8.

Margaret Josephs Also Dished on Danielle Staub

While appearing on the #NoFilter With Zack Peter podcast, Josephs also spoke about her other former friend, Danielle Staub. “I’d take Danielle back over Siggy any day of the week,” Josephs said while on the podcast. “I actually used to love Danielle. We had a close relationship. I feel very sad about the way it went down. I think she’s suffering. I don’t think she’s an evil person, I think she’s hurting and damaged and I think that’s what it is. She always feels like a cat in the corner, which is not really the case. I do have a mixed feeling about her, even though she physically attacked me and all of those things.”

Josephs continued, revealing more alleged details about their past friendship. “[Danielle] needs adoration, needs love. You cannot be honest with her. If you’re being honest with her, you’re immediately being mean to her or something like that…I was completely honest with her about certain things, and she didn’t like it, and that was it.”

Margaret Josephs Thinks That Siggy Flicker Tried to ‘Discredit’ Her

During a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Josephs explained that she believes that Flicker tried to “discredit” her while on the show. “I think she was desperate to discredit me but she’s never ran a business or had a career so she knows nothing of the real world and business,” Josephs told Us Weekly at the time. “She’s never ran a business, had a business. She’s not a licensed professional, nor has she ever had a business, so I could never expect her to understand anything regarding business. I have nothing to hide.”

Josephs also added at the time that she had no regrets about her bombshell fallout with Flicker. “I don’t have any regrets,” Josephs said to Us Weekly. “I usually regret what I haven’t done, not what I’ve done. think it’s quite clear who came out on top … and it certainly wasn’t the cake.”

