Margaret Josephs Reveals Why Her Son Is Not on RHONJ

In the trailer for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13, Jennifer Aydin can be seen telling her castmate Margaret Josephs that she has “family which is something [she] will never f***** know what it’s like to have.” In a February 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Margaret addressed Aydin’s comment. The fashion designer explained why her son, Spencer Josephs, and her stepchildren do not appear on RHONJ.

Margaret noted that Spencer, who she shared with her late ex-husband Jan Josephs, does not want to film for the Bravo franchise as he “is in a career that’s very serious and he does not like the spotlight.” The 55-year-old also shared that he does not have a social media presence and is not interested in being a reality television personality.

“Everyone is like ‘your kids hate you and duh, duh, duh,’ all that nonsense, he is my biological son, we are very close, we are together all the time,” asserted Margaret.

She also shared that she is close to her stepchildren, who were fathered by her ex-husband, with the exception of her stepdaughter. She then noted that she has a good relationship with her husband, Joe Benigno’s two children.

“My stepdaughter and I, not so good, but everybody else, all my boys, great, which makes me happy,” said the reality television personality.

She went on to say that most of her family members, like Spencer, do not want to be featured on RHONJ or her social media account.

“Everybody hates the camera, we’re so TMI, they want no part of it,” explained the Bravo star.

Margaret Josephs Opened Up About Her Castmate Teresa Giudice

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, Margaret discussed her relationship with her castmate Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, Giudice had issues with Margaret after she mentioned that her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, was featured in a video where he pleaded with an unnamed woman. However, in the premiere episode of RHONJ season 13, the “Skinny Italian” author decided to attempt to mend her friendship with Margaret and invited her to her August 2022 wedding.

Margaret shared that she was pleased with Giudice’s gesture. She also revealed that they were in each other’s good graces for “most of the season.” The 55-year-old noted, however, that they are not on the best of terms.

“I hope she values my opinion, though I think that other people get involved. And she doesn’t always see clearly when other people get involved,” explained the fashion designer.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About the New RHONJ Cast Members

RHONJ season 13 introduced two new cast members, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. During the Us Weekly interview, Margaret shared she enjoyed her new co-stars on RHONJ. She suggested, however, that she had issues with Cabral while filming the show’s thirteenth season.

“I think both Rachel and Danielle are both a great fit. Obviously, I prefer one over the other,” stated Margaret. “I think that everyone is going to see very soon who that is. I welcome them both with open arms. Unfortunately, one turns on me for whatever reason but Rachel I just love her.”

New episodes of RHONJ air Tuesdays on Bravo.