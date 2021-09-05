Margaret Josephs Makes Accusations Against Teresa Giudice’s Boyfriend

Someone’s boyfriend might end up in the pool during this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

According to a new report from The Sun, Margaret Josephs might be stirring the pot with Teresa Giudice over her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

“Everyone has been gossiping about Teresa, however, Margaret Josephs has been the most vocal on camera, claiming that Luis Ruelas is a ‘sex addict’ with ‘a history of abuse’ in which she references tales that Louie’s past girlfriends have shared online,” a source alleged to the outlet on September 1, 2021.

Their source continued, claiming, “Behind Teresa’s back the women have gone as far as to label Luis ‘an opportunist’ with ‘an agenda’ and proceed to mock Teresa’s intelligence for falling in love with a man who has such a questionable history.”

After Giudice and Ruelas began dating in the Fall of 2020, a report by Page Six came out, detailing some disturbing allegations from his Ruelas’ ex-fiancées and girlfriends. The allegations included that Ruelas was “sex-obsessed” and a reputed cheater. It even caught the attention of host Andy Cohen, who brought the rumors up during the season 11 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion.

Giudice’s Family Approves of Her New Relationship

Even though Josephs may not be a fan of Giudice’s new boyfriend, it looks like sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, is.

“I like him,” Melissa Gorga said about Ruelas during a February 2021 appearance on WWHL. “I think he’s a nice guy. I think she is super happy. They’re in that ‘puppy love’ [stage] right now. It all seems good. Listen, ultimately, I want her to be happy. It’s better for the kids. It’s better for everyone. She needs to be happy, and she’s like on Cloud Nine with him.”

One of Giudice’s best friends and costars, Dolores Catania, also seems to approve of her relationship with Ruelas.

“I see a marriage there,” Catania admitted to Us Weekly in May 2021. “I see potential for so much and a life together, and I see a lot of love between them. So, I’m really hopeful and really optimistic about what’s going on there.”

Giudice Believes That Her Late Parents Had Something to Do With Her Meeting Ruelas

During a February 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star revealed that she felt like her late parents “brought” Ruelas to her.

“When I started this season, I wasn’t in a good place,” Giudice told her outlet ahead of season 11. “I had lost my dad. So yeah, it’s hard. It’s like, I miss them tremendously. It sucks. He missed my mom and he wanted to be with my mom, which I totally understand. And then I do really feel in my heart that my parents brought Louie to me.”

Giudice continued, “I was at the Jersey Shore, where I rented a house for six weeks and he rented a house. He’s never been at the Jersey Shore before. He rented a house for a week, and he was leaving the shore house and that’s how we met … at the same street I talked to my parents to ask them to send me someone amazing. I said, ‘Ma, Papa, send me someone that is everything that you ever wanted for me. And everything that I want,’ and I put it out in the universe. I really did. Everything I wanted. A couple of weeks later. I walk by, and I see Louie.”

