RHONJ Star Says Teresa Giudice ‘Is Easily Influenced’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice was unhappy with her castmate, Margaret Josephs, throughout the show’s twelfth season. Issues arose when Josephs brought up a video that showed Giudice’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, begging an unidentified woman on a beach. Despite their contentious interactions during the season 12 reunion special, Giudice invited the fashion designer over to try to make amends in season 13, episode 1. Following their conversation at Giudice’s house, the co-stars appeared to mend their relationship.

During a February 2023 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Josephs shared that her reconciliation with the “Skinny Italian” author was relatively brief. She explained they had a good relationship while filming season 13. She suggested, however, Giudice was influenced to turn against her.

“I thought [our truce] lasted a long time, through the wedding, I think I had some deep heart to hearts with her and everything else. I think things get misconstrued. One thing with Teresa, she can say what she wants, she is easily influenced. Whoever is in front of her influences her,” said the reality television personality.

Josephs also acknowledged that Giudice has been attending therapy and has tried to keep her temper in check. She claimed that the mother of four is not always successful when attempting to control her anger.

“I think in certain instances it does work. But I think in other instances, her temper does flare,” said the 55-year-old.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Josephs shared that she appreciated that Giudice attempted to fix their friendship. She revealed that she was “shocked” that the mother of four wanted to have a productive conversation with her after the season 12 reunion.

“I thought our relationship was really severed for good,” stated the RHONJ star. “I was surprised that right out of the gate, she wanted to meet with me and make up.”

She then noted that they are not currently close as Giudice “vacillates very easily” in her relationships.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Jennifer Aydin & Teresa Giudice’s Meeting With Her Ex-Friend

In RHONJ season 13, episode 2, Jennifer Aydin and Giudice revealed that they had a conversation with Josephs’ former friend, Laura Jensen. During a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, the fashion designer shared that she was unhappy with her co-stars’ decision to speak to Jensen. Josephs asserted that she found their behavior hypocritical.

“Everything they accuse me of is actually the behavior that they do, they accuse me of meeting with people, that’s exactly what they do, so I think that’s really what it is, which is very disappointing,” said the mother of one.

Josephs then claimed that Jensen had tried to get on RHONJ before contacting Aydin and Giudice.

“You know that people who are interested who were previously in my life, who wanted to get in this group of friends couldn’t get in through me, even though I tried terribly to have around us, decided to meet with Jennifer and Teresa to try to get in by hurting me and our other friends and Teresa and Jennifer took the bait, but you know, that’s what rats do,” stated Josephs.