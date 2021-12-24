Margaret Josephs Dishes on Feud With ‘Grudge Holder’ Teresa Giudice

Someone may find themselves in the pool during this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a recent December 15 appearance on S’more Date’s Instagram Live, Margaret Josephs spilled on her feud with Teresa Giudice, which viewers will get to see this upcoming season. Currently, the two are not on speaking terms.

“Regardless of what Teresa thinks, I care about Teresa very deeply,” Josephs admitted. “I only want her to be happy. I am brutally honest about the way I feel and I only say things in people’s best interests unless I really hate your guts and I don’t hate Teresa at all.”

Josephs continued, “You guys will see stuff on the show this year that maybe everybody wasn’t gung-ho with Teresa’s relationship at first. You’re going to see a lot of stuff.”

However, although they might not be getting along right now, Josephs was adamant that the two will someday be friends again. “She’s a grudge-holder,” Josephs said about Giudice. “I’m not. But I think we’ll definitely be friends at one point again.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns on February 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Josephs Allegedly Went After Giudice’s Fiancé, Luis Ruelas

In August 2021, a source alleged to All About TRH that Josephs was going after Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, during filming this season. The source claimed that Josephs brought up rumors that she had heard about Ruelas, which set Giudice off.

“Teresa and Margaret have been feuding for the last two weeks,” the insider alleged to the outlet. “Marge has been in Teresa’s boyfriend Louie’s business and has been saying things that are getting back to Teresa about him. Teresa has had enough of Marge talking about her relationship. The two had a blowout in Nashville, which resulted in Teresa unfollowing Marge and wanting nothing to do with her. Marge keeps bringing up rumors she has heard about Louie and continues to bring attention to those rumors.”

The source continued, “Teresa is disgusted and disappointed in Margaret’s actions. She’s so upset that Margaret would ever bring rumors about Louie up on the show.”

In the season 12 trailer for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” there are multiple times where Giudice is seen going off on Josephs. In one scene, the star accuses Josephs of talking about her relationship with Ruelas behind her back.

“I don’t like how you’re f****** nasty, talking behind my back about my boyfriend,” Giudice says to Josephs in the trailer. “You want to try to pop my love bubble? It’s not going to happen.”

In another sneak peek scene, Giudice calls Joseph a “sick, disgusting liar,” and then sends plates and glasses flying at the star after she nearly flips a table over.

However, it seems like this season will feature more than just drama between Giudice and Josephs. “It’s definitely crazy,” Melissa Gorga teased about the upcoming season during a November 22 interview with Page Six. “There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles.”

