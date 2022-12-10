Margaret Josephs Shades RHONJ Co-Star: ‘Lapdog’

Margaret Josephs was one of several Bravo stars in attendance at City Winery in New York City on December 5 for Page Six’s live taping of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

During one segment with her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star Jackie Goldschneider, Josephs threw some shade toward Jennifer Aydin’s loyalty to Teresa Giudice as well as one of the rumored newbies in the season 13 cast. Co-hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy were asked about Aydin’s support of Giudice and Josephs joked, “There’s a new lapdog in town.”

Murphy then quipped, “I hope it’s a rescue,” and Josephs fired back quickly, “I think it is.” Goldschneider laughed, “She needs a bath!” before clarifying that they were just joking and “being shady.” Josephs agreed, “We’re joking! I’m totally joking.”

Margaret Josephs Previously Spoke About the 3 Women Who Will Be Joining the RHONJ Cast & Hinted That She Didn’t Get Along as Well With Danielle Cabral

During the live podcast episode, the two women appeared to be speaking about Danielle Cabral, one of the reported new cast members in the upcoming 13th season of RHONJ. In a previous conversation with Page Six, Josephs spoke about the three women rumored to be joining the cast.

Reports have circulated about the three women who will apparently be joining the cast: Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jenn Fessler. Josephs said the three women fit with the group very organically and naturally, pointing out that Fessler is a great friend of hers. Fuda is one of Melissa Gorga’s friends and Josephs described her in glowing terms.

However, when it came to Cabral, Josephs hinted that there might be tension there despite the two women “start[ing] off great.” She described the new cast member as “entertaining” and said viewers will have to wait and see. The 13th season is set to premiere in early 2023, although an exact date hasn’t been made public yet.

Margaret Josephs & Teresa Giudice Became Closer This Season & Josephs Attended the Wedding

Josephs appears to be on much better terms with Giudice lately as she notably attended the RHONJ veteran’s August nuptials to Luis Ruelas. However, the entrepreneur is much closer with Giudice’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, and has spoken about the difficulties of managing both relationships amid the family’s feud.

Josephs said fans will see her and Giudice’s progress after being on opposing sides of the drama in season 12. Despite that, she was put in a tricky position after a major fight between Gorga and Giudice that was rumored to have gone down at the season 13 finale taping, as Melissa and Joe Gorga revealed they wouldn’t be attending Giudice’s wedding.

She told Page Six that she decided to go to the wedding to support her co-star since the two had made strides. However, she explained that she left early because it didn’t feel right to spend the evening dancing while the Gorgas were “not doing well.”

