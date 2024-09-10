RHONJ Star Says Teresa Giudice Has Been ‘Programmed’ to Hate Her

Margaret Josephs thinks Teresa Giudice has no choice but to “hate” her because she has been “programmed” to by her husband.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star made the bold accusation during a recent appearance on the “Taste of Taylor” podcast. While speaking with host Taylor Strecker, Josephs stated she believes Giudice’s second husband, Luis Ruelas, was behind the hatred against her.

“Teresa has been programmed to hate me, and it was me, and she believed it all along,” Josephs said in reference to stories about Ruelas’ past that were leaked to bloggers. “It was me, so she was like, ‘Margaret, Margaret, Margaret.’ She was programmed against me [by Luis] the whole time,” Josephs speculated.

Giudice has long accused Josephs of meeting with Ruelas’ ex, Vanessa Reiser, to get dirt on him. On the RHONJ season 14 finale, Giudice found out that her friend Jackie Goldschneider did the same thing, yet she forgave her. On an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Turning the Tables,” Giudice explained that Goldschneider wanted information to protect herself when the two were feuding, whereas Josephs had no reason to talk to Reiser.

Luis Ruelas Said He Wanted Margaret Josephs’ Family to Suffer

Ruelas has not hidden his disdain for Josephs. During the RHONJ season 14 finale, he made a dark comment about his wife’s former friend—and her adult son.

“I hope Margaret and her family suffer,” he told Giudice in a shocking rant ahead of the cast’s finale luncheon. “I hope her son suffers, the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered with a woman like that. She is a disgusting, vile human being. …She’s a real piece of garbage.”

Ruelas posted to his Instagram story tona apologize after the episode aired on August 5, 2024. “The finale was very tough for me to watch, and I want to address it with you all,” the businessman wrote to his followers. “After watching the finale, I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son.”

Ruelas then claimed that Josephs “falsely accused” him of calling and threatening her son at work. “For the last year Margaret kept putting this narrative out there that I called her son at work, and I have had to deal with it knowing I am being lied on,” he explained. “Still, I know better not to bring someone’s child up and it is something I deeply regret so I do want to apologize and acknowledge that I was wrong.”

“Two wrongs don’t make a right and I deeply regret saying what I said,” he added in his message.

Margaret Josephs Compared Teresa Giudice’s 2 Husbands

Josephs joined RHONJ in season 8 in 2017. At the time, Giudice’s first husband, Joe Giudice, was serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges. Upon his release from prison, he was transferred to ICE custody to be deported out of the U.S., according to Page Six. Giudice currently lives in the Bahamas.

While Josephs never crossed paths with Joe Giudice on RHONJ, she thinks he appears to be sorry for his mistakes. “I wasn’t around for the Joe Giudice days,” Josephs said on “Taste of Taylor. “But he has kind eyes. Maybe he’s not always the sharpest. He made mistakes and all of these things, but with that being said, he’s not evil to the bone. There’s a big difference.”

“Joe Giudice, every time he FaceTimes, everything else, he loves his daughters,” she continued. “He made big mistakes, he’s paid for his mistakes. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him say the horrible things that Luis has said.”

Josephs blamed Ruelas for many of Giudice’s fractured relationships, including her estrangement from only sibling brother Joe Gorga. “She’s not close with Dina [Manzo] anymore,” Josephs noted of the RHONJ OG. “I don’t know what happened there but when you’re losing relationships, you’re not close with your brother anymore. …It’s okay to have one person and an ex in your life who’s crazy. Everybody’s not crazy. When it’s everybody else, it’s you. It can’t be everybody else.”