RHONJ Star Suggests Teresa Giudice Shouldn’t Return to the Series

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is sharing her thoughts about Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

During a May 9 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Josephs noted that Giudice and Gorga did not communicate with each other while filming RHONJ season 14, which premiered on May 5, 2024. She said she did not believe the situation is sustainable for a reality television show. The 57-year-old also suggested she believed that Giudice should leave the series.

“I think that if someone’s husband is just so wealthy, and preaches it all the time, I don’t know why his wife is showing up at Subway shops slinging baloney,” said Josephs. “So maybe it’s time for her to go. I don’t know. That’s all I have to say. I don’t think it could continue the way it is. At all. I don’t. But I think there are deep bonds with many of us that can continue.”

She went on to say that she believes “there’s a few people who dig their heels in and do horrible things” on RHONJ.

“I think certain people cross certain boundaries I can’t come back from. Melissa can’t come back from. Rachel [Fuda] can’t come back from,” said Josephs.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Josephs stated that she does not get along with Giudice. She said that the mother of four “means nothing in [her] life.”

“The girls [on RHONJ] would always tell me that she was obsessing over me. ‘She’s going to drop some bomb.’ I mean, she’s so obsessed with me. I could care less about her. Truthfully, I don’t care about her life,” said Josephs.

Teresa Giudice Stated That She Would Not Leave the Series

During a May 2024 interview on “The Talk,” Giudice spoke about her falling out with her sister-in-law and her brother, Joe Gorga. She stated that she would not mend her relationship with the Gorgas. She also said she would not leave RHONJ because of her feud.

“I started the show. I’m not leaving. I’m staying until the end,” said Giudice.

She also shared details about not filming with the Gorgas during RHONJ season 14. According to Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Josephs would leave the area when she would approach them during group events.

“We’re in the same room. But we just don’t speak. And it’s so funny at certain events, they were all talking. As soon as I entered the group, it’s so funny how Margaret and the person you just mentioned would scatter,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Her Estranged Relationship With Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga discussed filming the RHONJ season 14 during a May 2024 interview with E! News. She stated that she “never refuse[d] to not speak” to Giudice while shooting RHONJ season 14. In addition, the mother of three suggested that she believed she does not need to have a relationship with Giudice to remain starring on RHONJ.

“I just thought it’s a dead end. We’re not getting anywhere. And I feel confident enough to be in a room to film with whoever Bravo is going to put in the room with me. Joe and I are a very known couple on the show. And we’re a family that can stand on our own,” said Melissa Gorga.

Melissa Gorga also said she was relieved to cease communication with Giudice during RHONJ season 14.

“It’s such a different season. And it’s refreshing. Especially for me. I feel like there’s a weight lifted off my shoulders to not have that family drama be the center of it all,” said the “On Display” singer.

New episodes of RHONJ on Sundays on Bravo.