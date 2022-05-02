Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice Can’t ‘Come Back’ From What She Did at RHONJ Reunion

Teresa Giudice had a rough ride on the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but it sounds like it’s about to get even worse.

Ahead of the multi-part reunion, RHONJ star Margaret Josephs spilled on what went down during the tense taping.

Josephs and Giudice repeatedly butted heads while shooting the Bravo reality show last summer, and things culminated with a showdown during a cast trip to Nashville in September. Josephs has been vocal about Giudice’s fiance, Luis Ruelas’ questionable past, so perhaps it’s not a shocker that she had a table full of food and drinks dumped on her in Nashville during an outburst by Giudice.

In a May 2 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, Josephs described the emotionally draining season as “a season and a half” and said it “aged” her so much she will “probably need another facelift.”

When asked about her altercation with Giudice, she added that she wasn’t “scared,” but was shocked. “And then I was disgusted,” she added. “I was, and then all her verbal assault was not pretty either….And then when she’d come back up, she was like, ‘I’m going to beat the crap out of you’. And I was like, ‘come on, you’re 50 years old, grow up.’”

Of Giudice repeatedly calling her “white trash,” Josephs said the term was “disgraceful.” “That’s not a vernacular that’s appropriate to use,” she said. “You just don’t say it it’s, it’s a slur. But whatever — her vocabulary is not the top of the charts.”

Margaret Josephs Revealed That Teresa Giudice Said Things at the RHONJ Reunion That Will Be ‘Very Hard to Come Back From’

Fans saw the Nashville drama play out, but there will be much more on the RHONJ reunion.

“It was really dreadful,” Josephs told Entertainment Tonight of the reunion taping. “It was really draining — draining, dreadful. …Any ‘Tre Hugger’ should be yelling timber at this point. I feel [the other Housewives] are disappointed in her. I think we saw a side of her that wasn’t very… she’s not the Teresa we all knew and loved, let’s put it that way.”

On the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Josephs told Yontef she was shocked by Giudice’s behavior at the reunion — and hinted that their relationship may never recover from it.

“She said some horrible, horrible, horrible things to me at the reunion,” Josephs revealed. “I went in, you know, thinking that there could be some resolve, but now it’s very up in the air. …It’s a rough one because I’m not that person. I’m very careful to say things that you know, that I can come back from. I think she said some things [are] very hard to come back from. There’s some things she said to me that are very, very hurtful. …She said some things to me, they’re really hurtful. They’re shocking.”

Josephs added that an apology may not even be enough to fix what took place.

“It’s not even about an apology,” she said. “I think certain people have to be grown up enough to own their part. And I think the one thing she has to learn is to be a big person, to own what you do wrong. It’s bigger than what happened on the season… it’s bigger than that. And it’s not just about me. It’s just like, it, it can’t be so one-sided.”

“Actions speak louder than words,” Josephs added. “I mean, anybody could say, they’re sorry. Right. Anybody can say, they’re sorry. Show me.”

“I always thought there was a road back,” she ET of her relationship with Giudice. “Clearly, she doesn’t follow the yellow brick road, like I do… [Now] I don’t know if there’s a road back.”

Margaret Josephs Cast Doubt on Who Will Return for RHONJ Season 13

With so much unresolved drama between the cast members, it’s hard to imagine them working together again. Based on the shooting schedule for the past few seasons, filming for RHONJ season 13 would likely start within a few months. According to a report by Reality Blurb, all of last season’s cast is set to be back, but that’s news to Josephs.

“I don’t know who is coming back,” she told Yontef. “I don’t know what’s happening….nothing’s confirmed yet.”

“You know what? I don’t give a s***,” she added of her job status. “I’m not worried about my job. I don’t think that way. I just don’t think that way. ..You know, it’s not up to [Teresa]. It’s not up to me. It’s not up to anybody but the network. I think it’s just being honest, authentic, and showing your real life and you know, and showing that you evolved. ..And when everyone’s like, it’s the Teresa show. No, it’s, it’s the Housewives of New Jersey and the way adult women interact as crazy as it is as screwed up as it is. “

Of her strained relationship with Giudice, she added that “there has to be a lot of healing and I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“I really don’t,“ Josephs added. “I have to be completely honest. I don’t know what’s going to happen. …You know, we’re an ensemble and there’s times you don’t get along.”

