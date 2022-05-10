Margaret Josephs Says RHONJ Can Survive Without Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice has been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since 2009, but did her messy season 12 reunion behavior mark the end of her long run on the show?

In addition to her 13 years on RHONJ, Giudice was also the subject of a 2015 spinoff, “Teresa Checks In,” which documented the aftermath of her prison sentence, per IMDB. Giudice served 11-and-a-half months at the Federal Correctional Institution, in Danbury, Connecticut after pleading guilty to wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, per ABC News. More recently, she co-starred in the first season of the mashup spinoff, “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Because she is such an integral part of the Housewives franchise, fans are wondering how filming for the upcoming season RHONJ will work, given Giudice’s apparent estrangement from some of her cast members after filming the volatile season 12 reunion.

Margaret Josephs Said RHONJ Would Be Fine Without Teresa Giudice

In a May 9, 2022 interview on the ‘Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, RHONJ co-star Margaret Josephs weighed in on Giudice’s status on the Bravo reality show. When asked how filming with Giudice will work for the new season – cameras are set to roll in a few weeks – Josephs admitted that Giudice has unresolved business and “healing to do with a lot of people.”

Josephs also addressed rumors that Giudice has put the narrative out there that she is frustrated with RHONJ in an attempt to land a spinoff about her new life with her fiancé Luis Ruelas.

“I’m sure she would love a spinoff,” Josephs said of Giudice. “I don’t think it’s happening. I don’t. I just don’t see it happening… I just feel like she’s good in an ensemble. She needs other people to play off on. I think she’s tired. Of course. She’s tired. She’s done this for a long time. I think this season drained her.“

Josephs admitted she doesn’t know if Giudice wants to really leave RHONJ, but she noted that other successful Housewives spinoffs have featured ensemble casts.

“’Vanderpump Rules’ is an ensemble.” She said. “’Kandi and The Gang,’ also an ensemble of other people. Kandi’s not the main character. It is an ensemble. You know, ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ was, you know, Kim and Kroy [Biermann]. I just don’t see it. I just, I don’t.“

Josephs added that if Giudice did decide to leave RHONJ, the show would survive without her.

“I think we’d be fine,” she told Yontef. “I mean, I think because it’s an ensemble, I think we, you know, we’d get more women and I think everything evolves. I mean, Atlanta has carried on. Other shows, have lost the people they’ve started with. And I think, you know, New Jersey, the Garden State is not gonna fall down. The Garden State won’t fall down.”

There Has Been Buzz About a Teresa Giudice Wedding Spinoff

In 2020, Giudice started a whirlwind romance with Luis Ruelas and got engaged to him in October 2021, according to Us Weekly. Their relationship was featured prominently on the most recent season of the Bravo reality show, but by season’s end, Ruelas had enough of being grilled by his fiancée’s co-stars about his questionable past. While shooting the season 12 finale in Nashville, Ruelas said he was “done” dealing with the RHONJ cast.

Fans have wondered if Giudice’s wedding, which is set to take place in New Jersey this summer, will be filmed for the show. The mom of four previously told Extra that she had no plans for a televised wedding.

In April 2022, Bravo and Cocktails quoted a source who claimed that Giudice will not star in a wedding spinoff, but that her nuptials could still be featured on the Bravo reality show.

