Margaret Josephs Reacts to Teresa Giudice Saying She Shouldn’t Have Come to Her Wedding

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs had a contentious relationship in the show’s twelfth season. However, in season 13, episode 1, the co-stars appeared to make amends, and Giudice invited Josephs to attend her August 2022 wedding. The fashion designer was in attendance at the wedding ceremony but exited during the cocktail hour to show that she supported Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga amid their issues with Giudice. The “Skinny Italian” author shared she believed that Josephs “should have never came at all” to her wedding if she wanted to be loyal to the Gorgas in a February 2023 interview with E! News. She also suggested she thinks Josephs attended her wedding because it was a photo opportunity.

Josephs reacted to Giudice’s comments in the February 13 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She shared that she “never knew there were rules to stay at a wedding” and that she “went there to celebrate [Giudice’s] marriage.” Josephs also revealed that she gave Giudice and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, “a very generous gift.”

“She cashed my check very quickly, she cashed my check very quickly, I get an alert as soon as my checks are cashed, anything over a certain amount of money. She was very comfortable taking my gift,” stated Josephs.

Josephs then explained that she “didn’t feel comfortable dancing the whole night away” as she sympathized with the Gorgas, who decided to not be wedding guests due to events that transpired during the season 13 finale. She also shared that she did not want “to pick sides” when it came to Giudice and the Gorgas.

“I knew there was some bittersweetness with Joe and Melissa and you know what, even as happy I was for Teresa, it was also painful for her other family members and I was like you know what? I’m just going to go, I celebrated her and it was beautiful and I did the best for both parties,” said the RHONJ star.

Margaret Josephs Asserted That She Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding for Attention

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Josephs asserted that she did not attend Giudice’s wedding to get her picture taken.

“I don’t even know what photo op that would be. I’m in plenty of photos, I didn’t need that for a photo op. I think it would have been more press if I didn’t attend and it would have been negative press and I wasn’t ready to bring any negativity to her wedding. I mean that’s ridiculous, I mean that is the nonsense of the century,” stated Josephs.

Margaret Josephs Shared Her Thoughts About Her Brief Reconciliation With Teresa Giudice

While speaking to E! Insider in February 2023, Josephs discussed her brief reconciliation with Giudice. She shared she appreciated Giudice’s decision to invite her to her home while filming the premiere episode of season 13.

“I was shocked because after I had left [the season 12 reunion] I said there was no hope for us that I could be cordial to her, but I thought our relationship was really severed for good,” explained Josephs. “I was surprised that right out of the gate, she wanted to meet with me and make up. I wanted to make sure it was sincere, I said it would be baby steps, she assured me it was sincere.”

She then shared that she is not in a great place with Giudice.

“She vacillates very easily, I’m not like that,” said Josephs.

During the E! Insider interview, Josephs shared her thoughts about Giudice’s wedding. She asserted that it was “a beautiful ceremony.” She also shared that she believed her RHONJ co-star and her husband “looked very happy” during their wedding.

“It was a genuine, heartfelt moment, Louie was crying when she had come down, I think there was a lot of emotion,” shared the fashion designer.