Mark Wahlberg Opens Restaurant with RHOBH Alum

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dr. Paul Nassif left his role as a series regular on the show alongside his now-ex-wife Adrienne Maloof after season 3 ended in 2013. While he’s since made guest appearances on the show and started starring in his own reality series, “Botched”, Nassif celebrated the launch of a new business opportunity of his in a June 9 Instagram post.

“[Flecha Cantina] IS OFFICIALLY OPEN! 🥳,” Nassif captioned a post celebrating his restaurant opening. “My new restaurant with my brother @markwahlberg in Huntington Beach has been a passion project for all of us involved and we couldn’t be happier with how incredible everything has turned out!”

Paul Nassif Invited the RHOC Cast to His Restaurant Opening

While Nassif’s photo did not include Wahlberg, it did feature some familiar faces: several past and present “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars. While Nassif starred in RHOBH, since leaving the show he has relocated down to Orange County, and works closely with RHOC star Heather Dubrow’s husband Terry Dubrow on “Botched”, both of whom missed out on his photo.

“Thank you so much to everyone who made yesterday’s event such a success, especially all of the incredible women from The Real Housewives of OC! 🍊,” Nassif added in his post’s caption, tagging the pictured RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Gretchen Rossi, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, Taylor Armstrong, and Alexis Bellino.

Ginella is the newest orange holder, officially joining the show when the upcoming 18th season of the show premieres on Bravo on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Armstrong, like Nassif, began her Bravo career on RHOBH. She later joined RHOC season 17 as a Friend of the Housewives before the network decided not to renew her contract for season 18. Two more RHOBH stars are set for cameos in the new season, however, as Teddi Mellencamp and Sutton Stracke were both featured in the new season’s trailer.

“Such a fun night my friend! Thanks for having us! Congrats on a beautiful restaurant 😍,” Rossi commented on Nassif’s post.

“Congratulations!!! It’s beautiful, thank you for having us!” Pedranti added.

Where Does the Name Flecha Cantina Come From?

Nassif and Wahlberg’s new restaurant, Flecha, takes it’s name from the Spanish word for “arrow”, which is also part of the name of Wahlberg’s tequila company, Flecha Azul (“blue arrow”).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg first announced his investment in Flecha Azul in 2022 after meeting the co-owners of the company, Aron Marquez and PGA golfer Abraham Ancer in 2019. “We’re all family-oriented, self-made guys and I was just really loving what they were doing [with Flecha Azul]. And I loved their story; everything that they’ve done is so similar to what I’m trying to build on my own, one step at a time,” Wahlberg told the outlet.

Wahlberg added about his business partners Marquez and Ancer, “These guys really are stars, so for me to be able to recognize their talent, their ability and their achievements and then to be able to put them on a platform and celebrate them and their success, it’s exciting to me. […] And nobody deserves it more than [Marquez and Ancer], those guys are really, really successful because of the work that they’ve put in.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Opens Up About ‘Come to Jesus’ Talk He Had With Teresa Giudice