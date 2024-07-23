Marvel Actor Says Teresa Giudice Was ‘Abrasive’ When They Met

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista recounted his experience with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice.

During the July 22 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the show’s host, Andy Cohen, asked Bautista about a picture that showed him posing with Giudice, taken 12 years ago. According to TMZ, the photo was taken in 2012 at a Rhode Island hotel. The publication reported that Bautista was in the area for a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight and Giudice had traveled to Rhode Island to attend “a breast cancer awareness event.”

While speaking to Cohen during the July 22 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Bautista said he remembered his 2012 encounter with Giudice.

“I remember that. She was very abrasive,” said Bautista.

When Cohen inquired “in what way” was Giudice abrasive, the former wrestler responded, “Aggressive” with a laugh.

Cohen then asked if Bautista likes “aggressive women.” Bautista paused before replying, “Aggressive is a strong word.”

Teresa Giudice & Taylor Swift Posed for a Picture in April 2024

Singer Taylor Swift posed for a picture with Giudice at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2024. Giudice shared the image with her fans on Instagram. In the caption, Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, whom she wed in August 2022, was credited as taking the picture.

During a May 2024 interview on “The Talk,” Giudice opened up about her interaction with Swift at the music festival. She explained that she and Ruelas “were in the VIP area” when they saw Swift and her boyfriend, NFL player, Travis Kelce.

According to Giudice, Ruelas encouraged her to ask for a picture with Swift. Giudice explained that she felt hesitant to do so because she did not want to bother the singer. However, she decided to ask for a photo because her RHONJ castmate, Jennifer Aydin is a fan of Swift.

Giudice also said Swift was kind to her during their interaction. In addition, Giudice shared she is now a fan of Swift’s music.

“I have to say, Taylor Swift was so sweet. I’m such a Swiftie now. I’m such a fan. She was such a sweetheart,” said Giudice on the “Talk” episode.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Brother & Sister-in-Law

During the “Talk” interview, Giudice discussed her estranged relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas did not attend Giudice and Ruelas’ 2022 wedding because they repeated rumors that Melissa Gorga had cheated on Joe Gorga. Giudice is currently not in communication with her brother or his wife.

While filming the “Talk” episode, Giudice stated that she decided to stop speaking to the Gorgas after they opted not to go to her wedding. She also said she had tried to maintain a good relationship with her brother and his wife when her late parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, were still alive.

“After what they did to my wedding — tried to make my wedding all about them, that was the last straw,” said Giudice on the “Talk” episode.

Giudice made similar comments about the Gorgas during a July 2024 interview on “LIVE with Kelly and Mark.”

“There’s a lot of things that I’m not going to discuss that happened. And I always kept my mouth shut because I didn’t want to upset my parents. And you know what? Sometimes, you just can’t go back. Like a lot has happened,” said Giudice on the “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” episode.

She also stated that she was content with not having a relationship with her brother and his wife.

“He’s happy with his wife and his family. And her family. I’m happy with my new husband,” said Giudice.

Joe Gorga Spoke About Being Estranged From His Sister

Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga discussed their relationship with Giudice during a July 2024 episode of “Sherri.” Melissa Gorga stated that she is not interested in making amends with Giudice. She said she did not believe Giudice was supportive of her marriage.

“When someone is never happy for you or your marriage, it becomes very difficult. Sometimes you have to take the toxic and say, ‘Listen, this is very toxic,'” said Melissa Gorga on the talk show episode. “And I have tried. I have tried for so many years. But how many times are you going to keep coming back for more? There’s got to be a point where you’re like, ‘Enough is enough.’ We’re done with the toxic. That’s it.”

Joe Gorga agreed with his wife. He said while he “can’t be around someone who is trying to hurt [him],” being estranged from his sister has been upsetting.

“It’s very hard. We were best friends growing up — all our lives. It’s just difficult,” said Joe Gorga.

He said, however, that he wants to show his loyalty and support for his wife.

Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga filmed for the 14th season of RHONJ, despite their estrangement. New episodes of RHONJ air on Sundays on Bravo.